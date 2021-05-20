Boris Johnson told to cut farmers' red tape to offset 'damage' from Australia trade deal

Boris Johnson is facing pressure to slash red tape for British farmers to "offset" the impact of a trade deal with Australia with whom he is expected to reach a zero-tariff, zero-quota agreement.

On Thursday morning the Prime Minister chaired a meeting with Cabinet colleagues to thrash out Britain's red lines on agriculture in the final round of free trade negotiations with Canberra.

It came amid a Cabinet split over how much unfettered access to the UK marketplace to offer Australian farmers, with concerns about the potential impact on Britain's agricultural sector.

Australia's biggest cattle farmer said on Thursday that it expected to increase its beef exports to Britain by up to tenfold if a trade agreement removing tariffs and quotas was secured.

The National Farmers' Union in Britain has warned that a UK-Australia deal could cause "irreversible damage".

Senior figures in the farming industry have accepted that a trade agreement with Australia is likely and called for offsetting measures to help British farmers.

Neil Parish, the Tory chairman of the environment, food and rural affairs select committee, said he backed a UK-Australia free trade agreement but called for onerous and costly regulations to be slashed to offset the impact on British agriculture.

"We mustn't keep piling costs on farmers. It's great to improve the environment and animal welfare, but you've got to remember it adds cost,” he said, calling on the Government to scale down planned regulation.

Nick von Westenholz, director of trade at the NFU, told the Telegraph that safeguard mechanisms within the deal, such as review clauses and ongoing impact assessments, were needed “to ensure the deal doesn’t have an unsustainable negative impact on UK farmers”.

He added that a cross-Whitehall strategy to boost domestic agricultural productivity, such as pump-priming farmers to invest in plants and machinery, as well as additional state investment in promoting UK exports overseas, were needed to help the sector compete.

Mr Parish said that a minimum 10-year transition period was needed to phase out tariffs, to allow British beef farmers “time to adjust” to greater competition by improving their native breeding programmes.

Liz Truss, the International Trade Secretary, who has said there is a “sprint” on to clinch the deal, will now be speaking weekly to her Australian counterpart Dan Tehan in a bid to secure the terms ahead of the G7 summit, which starts on June 11.

If they are successful, the deal could be signed by Australian prime minister Scott Morrison while he is in Cornwall for the three-day meeting.

A government source said: “Liz and the team are in an intensified period of negotiations to get this thing over the line. It'll be a great deal for industries like whisky and services, and open new export opportunities for farmers in the growing Asia-Pacific market.”

Whitehall insiders have warned that a deal with Canberra is central to Mr Johnson’s post-Brexit “Global Britain” vision, and blocking it would spell doom for free trade agreements with other nations like the United States and South American nations.

Labour also heaped pressure on the Government. Emily Thornberry, shadow international trade secretary, warned Mr Johnson not to “decimate our farming industry” simply to “prove a political point” about Britain’s post-Brexit economic independence.

Chris Sherwood, RSPCA chief executive, said he was “really concerned” that a UK-Australia trade deal could “see zero tariffs on goods produced to lower animal welfare standards, failing to protect our own welfare standards and the livelihoods of British farmers”.

