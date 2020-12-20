Boris Johnson too 'scared of being unpopular' to take tough decisions, says Sir Keir Starmer

Sir Keir Starmer: Britain is paying the price for Boris Johnson's incompetence - Getty

Boris Johnson is so “scared of being unpopular” that he has been incapable of taking difficult decisions throughout the pandemic, Sir Keir Starmer has said.

The Labour leader called for Mr Johnson to apologise to the public for his repeated mishandling of restrictions, as he accused him of dragging his heels and giving out mixed messages.

Speaking at impromptu press conference, called after Mr Johnson plunged the country into chaos by cancelling Christmas for millions at the last minute, Sir Keir said: "At the heart of the problem is a Prime Minister who simply doesn't want to be unpopular and therefore won't take the tough decisions until he is forced into them at the 11th hour.”

Mr Johnson had made "not just one mistake, but the same mistake over and over again”, and the British people were paying the price for his "incompetence", he added.

“We have a Prime Minister who is so scared of being unpopular that he is incapable of taking tough decisions until it is too late. Whether that was going into lockdown in the first place extending the furlough scheme, bringing in a circuit break in October to protect the economy and now Christmas.

“It is this indecision and weak leadership that is costing lives and it is costing jobs.

“As a result, the United Kingdom ends 2020 with one of the highest death tolls in Europe the deepest recession of any major economy, with the virus once again out of control and with Christmas cancelled for millions.”

The Labour leader also attacked his rival for having “flippantly” rejected concerns about the rise in cases that were raised during PMQs.

During their weekly tussle Prime Minister had suggested Sir Keir lacked “the guts to just say what he really wants to do, which is to cancel the plans people have made and to cancel Christmas.”

But today the Labour leader thundered: “It was blatantly obvious last week that the Prime Minister’s plan for a free-for-all over Christmas was a risk too far. And yet, rather listening to concerns and taking them seriously the Prime Minister did what he always does - dismissed the challenge, ruffled his hair and made a flippant comment."

Story continues

He went on to suggest Mr Johnson’s assertion that the rise in case rates is “all down to a new form of the virus that has only just emerged just doesn't stand up to scrutiny."

This morning Matt Hancock defended his boss amid accusations of hypocrisy, telling The BBC's Andrew Marr Show: "Christmas is not cancelled, it will be different this year. We do not want to take these measures but we do when the evidence becomes clear."

He stressed that Mr Johnson had made "one of the fastest decisions I've seen in Government".

"It was a very difficult decision, taken extraordinarily quickly," he added. But the Health Secretary admitted the new strain of coronavirus was not under control, saying: " The new variant is out of control and we need to bring it under control."