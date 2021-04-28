Boris Johnson under investigation for mystery funding of apartment renovation

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Zachary Basu
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The U.K.'s Electoral Commission on Wednesday announced an investigation into allegations that Prime Minister Boris Johnson had Conservative Party donors "secretly pay" for a renovation of his apartment at No. 11 Downing Street.

Why it matters: It's unprecedented for a sitting prime minister to face this kind of investigation, which could result in a fine of up to £20,000 and a referral to police if the violations are serious, according to The Times of London.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

What they're saying: “We have been in contact with the Conservative Party since late March and have conducted an assessment of the information they have provided to us," the Electoral Commission said in a statement.

  • "We are now satisfied that there are reasonable grounds to suspect that an offence or offences may have occurred. We will therefore continue this work as a formal investigation to establish whether this is the case."

Background: Prime ministers receive an annual public grant of £30,000 to renovate their homes, but there was speculation that Johnson and his fiancée spent as much as £200,000 on a luxury refurbishment — which Downing Street insists was paid for out of their own pocket.

  • It is not illegal for prime ministers to accept loans or donations, but they must be publicly declared within 28 days.

  • In response to questions about the funding of the apartment, Johnson said: "If there's anything to be said about that, any declaration to be made, that will of course be made in due course."

The big picture: The allegations became much more serious when Dominic Cummings, Johnson's controversial former top aide, claimed he told the PM that his "plans to have donors secretly pay for the renovation were unethical, foolish, possibly illegal and almost certainly broke the rules on proper disclosure of political donations if conducted in the way he intended."

  • Cummings, considered one of the chief architects of the Brexit campaign, ended his tumultuous tenure at Downing Street after falling out with Johnson over staffing issues last year.

  • His allegations about the apartment are part of a broader leak scandal that includes reports that Johnson said he'd rather let "bodies pile high in their thousands" than impose another coronavirus lockdown in England.

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Recommended Stories

  • European Parliament ratifies Brexit trade deal by huge majority

    The European Parliament has ratified the Brexit trade deal by a large majority in what Boris Johnson called the "final step" of years of negotiations over the UK leaving the EU. "Now is the time to look forward to the future and to building a more Global Britain,” the Prime Minister said. Mr Johnson said, "This week is the final step in a long journey, providing stability to our new relationship with the EU as vital trading partners, close allies and sovereign equals." About four months after the deal was struck on Christmas Eve, 660 MEPs backed the zero tariff, zero quota deal on goods. Just five MEPs voted against the historic agreement, while 32 abstained, four years after the Article 50 Brexit process was triggered in March 2017. MPs in the House of Commons ratified the trade agreement on December 30 by 521 votes to 73. Lord Frost, the Brexit minister and former UK negotiator, said he "hugely" welcomed the "overwhelming vote" and thanked his counterpart Michel Barnier for "helping get us here". "Hope we can now begin a new chapter together as Europeans, characterised by friendly cooperation between sovereign equals," he tweeted. Mr Barnier said MEPs had given the deal a "big green light". "It is the EU and UK’s joint responsibility now to ensure that their respective commitments are respected," he added. The UK-EU agreement was provisionally applied before the end of 2020 no deal deadline to allow the parliament time to scrutinise it before giving it their approval. It will now formally enter into force on April 30. The agreement replaces the closer trading relationship the UK had with the EU as a member state. Had MEPs rejected it in, the UK and EU could have been forced to trade on far less lucrative no deal WTO terms. MEPs voted on the trade deal and a resolution on it on Tuesday but the results were only announced on Wednesday. Ursula von der Leyen, the European Commission president, told MEPs on Tuesday that the deal had “real teeth” and she would not hesitate to use its enforcement mechanisms to ensure the UK implemented the trade and withdrawal agreements.

  • Joe Rogan Anti-Vax Comments About Young People Create New Headache for Spotify

    Joe Rogan draws big audiences for Spotify. But the hugely popular podcaster’s habit of making controversial remarks and courting right-wing figures and ideologies keeps generating a backlash — both inside and outside of the audio giant. The latest vexation: In the April 23 episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience,” which is available exclusively on Spotify, […]

  • These supplements may help reduce high blood pressure

    Hypertension, or high blood pressure, is known to be the leading cause of cardiovascular disease and early death worldwide.

  • Australian who filmed 4 dead and dying police sent to prison

    A speeding driver in Australia was sentenced to 10 months in prison on Wednesday for offenses including what a judge described as the ”heartless, cruel and disgraceful” filming of four dead and dying police officers who had just been hit by a truck on a freeway. Richard Pusey, a 42-year-old mortgage broker, had earlier pleaded guilty in the Victoria state County Court to a rarely-prosecuted charge of outraging public decency over his commentary in crash scene videos shot with his phone. The most serious charge he admitted was reckless conduct endangering persons, which carries a potential maximum of five years in prison.

  • Republicans are expected to gain seats in redrawn 2022 congressional maps, but Democrats could be worse off

    U.S. Census data released Monday will shift political power in Congress, reapportioning two House seats to Texas and one each to Florida, North Carolina, Oregon, Colorado, and Montana — and stripping a seat from California (for the first time ever), New York (barely!), Illinois, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Michigan, and West Virginia. Florida, Texas, and Arizona — each controlled entirely by Republicans — had been expecting to pick up an additional seat. "On balance, I think this reapportionment offers a small boost for Republicans, but the bigger boost is likely to come from how Republicans draw these seats in Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Georgia," the Cook Political Report's Dave Wasserman tells Axios. "Reapportionment itself means little compared to the redistricting fights to come." It won't exactly be a level playing field. "Republicans control the redistricting process in far more states than do Democrats, because of GOP dominance in down-ballot elections," The New York Times reports. "Democrats, meanwhile, have shifted redistricting decisions in states where they have controlled the government — such as California, Colorado, and Virginia — to independent commissions intended to create fair maps." House seats broken down by final redistricting authority (vs. 2011): - Republican: 187 (219)- Democratic: 75 (44)- Independent/bipartisan commission: 121 (88)- Split control: 46 (77)- At Large states: 6 (7)https://t.co/qDEAQHGIZF pic.twitter.com/voM1hHEDrK — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) April 26, 2021 "The good news for Democrats: They have more control over the process than they did in 2010, the last time the lines were drawn," Wasserman's colleague Amy Walters tells PBS NewsHour. "The bad news for Democrats, the good news for Republicans, is that Republicans still control more than twice as many congressional district lines." And Oregon, controlled by Democrats, will probably add a GOP seat under a power-sharing deal with the Republican minority. In Texas, where the population gains came from Hispanic and Asian residents and out-of-staters moving to Houston, Austin, Dallas, and other Democrat-leaning urban centers, the GOP legislature will make both new congressional districts Republican, Wasserman predicts. In fact, Republicans "could conceivably pick up all five seats they need" to take control of the House from drawing favorable districts in just Texas, Florida, Georgia, and North Carolina, he adds. The estimates will change, "but right now, Republicans might expect to gain between zero and eight House seats via map changes." More stories from theweek.comThe Republican plot to steal the 2024 electionThe Oscars finale was a heartless disasterLate night hosts mostly cheer the CDC's new mask rules, jeer Tucker Carlson's anti-mask 'hissy fit'

  • ‘Maybe it’s President Lincoln’s ghost’: Jen Psaki press briefing interrupted by curious creaking sounds

    The phenomenon turns out to be less supernatural than feared

  • Poll finds majority of Americans want better ballot access, as GOP pushes voter-suppression bills

    Nearly three-quarters of Americans are confident in election results, despite Republican arguments to ensure ‘voter confidence’

  • Tucker Carlson: Fox News host defends Joe Rogan telling young people to not ‘worry’ about vaccination

    Fox News host spoke out day after telling people to call police if they saw masked child outdoors

  • Two US diplomatic staff killed in India Covid outbreak, report says

    Country continues to grapple with devastating second wave

  • Bill Gates under fire for saying vaccine formulas shouldn’t be shared with developing world

    Billionaire sees swift social media backlash: ‘Who appointed this billionaire head of global health? Oh yeah, he did’

  • Trump’s popularity falls among Republicans, according to new poll

    Approval for GOP at 50 per cent for first time against former president

  • Official fired after refusing to call Black postgraduate ‘Doctor’ on Zoom despite her correcting him twice

    ‘Black women, regardless of the level of education, are consistently dismissed and overlooked or judged in our society’

  • Prison guard watched inmate hang himself and stopped colleague from intervening, prosecutors say

    Manhattan attorney says 38-year-old 'must be held criminally accountable' for death of Black man

  • GameStop CEO leaves company after just two years with $170million thanks to Reddit

    The executive will step down at the end of July

  • More than 200 employees at Simon and Schuster call on company to stop publishing books by Trump-linked authors

    Employees say publisher ‘has chosen complicity in perpetuating white supremacy by publishing Mike Pence ‘

  • Ghislaine Maxwell claims prison guards stole her legal documents, intimidated her, and won’t let her sleep

    Prosecutors said the checks are routine, but a member of the three-person judicial panel questioned the claim

  • Iran deal parties seek nuclear talks momentum, U.S. briefs Gulf states

    VIENNA (Reuters) -World powers and Iran sought on Tuesday to speed up efforts to bring Washington and Tehran back into compliance with the 2015 nuclear accord, as the United States reassured its Gulf Arab allies on the status of the talks. Iran, Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia began a third round of meetings in Vienna to agree steps that would be needed if the agreement, which was abandoned by then-U.S. President Donald Trump in 2018, is to be revived. The main differences are over what sanctions the United States will need to remove, what steps Iran will need to take to resume its obligations to curb its nuclear programme, and how to sequence this process to satisfy both sides.

  • Florida private schools bans teachers from getting Covid vaccine, citing baseless conspiracy theory

    ‘Children shouldn’t be around teachers who are vaccinated,’ institution reportedly says

  • FBI will investigate police killing of Andrew Brown

    It’s the latest example of aggressive federal civil rights enforcement under the Biden administration

  • Andrew Brown Jr died after police ‘kill shot to the back of the head’, lawyer says

    Lawyers for the family of Andrew Brown Jr say he was shot five times by the police, including a fatal fifth shot to the head