Boris Johnson ‘unhappy’ about Afghanistan and says ‘blood and treasure’ must not be wasted

Afghan security officials inspect the scene of a bomb blast in Kandahar on Tuesday - Shutterstock

Boris Johnson has admitted that he is “apprehensive” about Afghanistan, as he said the UK and US must work together so “blood and treasure” was not wasted.

Appearing before the Commons Liaison Committee on Wednesday, the Prime Minister told MPs that he was not “happy” about the deteriorating situation in Afghanistan.

Mr Johnson said: “If you ask me if I feel happy about the current situation in Afghanistan, of course I don’t. I am apprehensive. The situation is fraught with risks.”

It comes as Mr Johnson will give a statement to the house on Thursday regarding Afghanistan, which has seen the Taliban advance throughout the country in recent days after coalition troops withdrew.

He is expected to pay tribute to the 454 British men and women who lost their lives during the 20-year conflict.

Earlier this week Michael Gove, the Cabinet Office minister, told the national security strategy committee that the future of Afghanistan was of “profound concern” to the Prime Minister.

Meanwhile, Ben Wallace, the Defence Secretary, said that US president Joe Biden’s decision to withdraw from the country had left Britain and other Nato allies in a “very difficult position to continue that mission”.

He has since pledged that Britain will continue to work with the Afghan government and “focus on the threats that emanate from Afghanistan and may grow to emanate towards the UK and our allies”.

Mr Johnson added: “We must hope that the parties in Kabul can come together to reach an agreement.

“We have to hope that the blood and treasure spent by this country over decades protecting the people of Afghanistan has not been in vain and that the legacy of their efforts is protected. That’s what this Government will try to do with our American friends. The situation is difficult.”

Mr Johnson added: “The people of Afghanistan have been the beneficiaries of decades of UK support and investment. We’ve done our level best to help the stability, security, and the peace of that country.”

Story continues

Mr Johnson added that the war has been “a huge, huge commitment” that was demonstrated by the “hundreds of British troops [who] have died in that cause”.

Taliban fight into western Afghan city

By Ben Farmer

Afghan soldiers pause on a road at the front line of fighting between Taliban and Security forces, in Badghis province, northwest of Afghanistan, Wednesday, July,7 2021. From the early hours of Wednesday morning, battles have raged near the provincial police headquarters and a Qala-e-Naw army base, said Abdul Aziz beg, head of the provincial council in Badghis. - Mirwis Omari/AP

Taliban fighters stormed into a provincial capital in north-western Afghanistan, briefly holding government buildings before being forced back by troops.

The push into Qala-e-Naw, capital of Badghis, marked the first assault on a major town during a two-month offensive which has seen dozens of rural districts wrested from government control.

Government offices including the local police headquarters and provincial office of the National Directorate of Security (NDS) were briefly seized before special forces pushed the militants back.

Around 200 prisoners are also believed to have escaped during the fighting.

As fighting erupted, the governor, Hessamuddin Shams, issued a warning: “The enemy has entered the city, all the districts have fallen.”

He later attempted to calm residents in a video message appearing with a rifle while gunfire could be heard in the distance.

“I assure you that we will, all of us, together defend the city,” he said.

Abdul Aziz Bek, the head of Badghis' provincial council, said the town had been in panic and Afghan forces began air strikes against Taliban fighters during the afternoon.

“Qala-e-Naw was in a state of disarray as security forces and people do not know what to do now,” he said during the fighting. “More than 200 prisoners in the central prison of Badghis broke the prison gate and escaped.”

A cascade of Taliban gains in recent weeks has caused alarm in both Kabul and Nato capitals, as the militants have appeared to march almost unchecked across swathes of rural northern Afghanistan.

Yet until Wednesday the offensive had steered clear of provincial capitals, which are thought to have been protected under America's withdrawal deal with the Taliban.

As the assault proceeded, footage was widely shared of Taliban fighters riding motorbikes into the town as onlookers cheered.

Afghanistan's defence minister, Bismillah Mohammadi, who has taken charge after a panicked reshuffle, admitted the government was in a “very sensitive military situation”, adding that “the war is raging” with the Taliban.

America's final withdrawal from the country is more than 90 per cent complete. Several provincial capitals are now largely surrounded and many fear the militants are only waiting for the final US departure in September before trying to take them.