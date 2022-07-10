Boris Johnson urged not to give his ‘friend’ top crime-fighting role

Lord Hogan-Howe should not be given the top job at the National Crime Agency, Boris Johnson has been told - Paul Grover for The Telegraph

Boris Johnson is being urged not to pick his “friend” Lord Hogan-Howe as head of the National Crime Agency in the “death throes” of his premiership.

Lord Hogan-Howe, the former commissioner of the Metropolitan Police, presided over Operation Midland - the catastrophic murder investigation into child sex abuse that was the invention of a fantasist.

Victims of the false allegations have now warned the Prime Minister to give an undertaking not to become involved in choosing the next head of the agency before he steps down from office.

The Telegraph understands that senior Tory MPs have also written to Number 10 demanding that Lord Hogan-Howe is not given the job by Mr Johnson.

David Davis, Tory MP and former shadow home secretary, said it was "common sense" that long-term appointments should now be left to Mr Johnson's successor.

'Matter of great public interest'

Harvey Proctor, a former Conservative MP paid £900,000 by the police over false murder allegations, said he was deeply concerned Mr Johnson was planning to press ahead with selecting Lord Hogan-Howe for the top job.

Mr Proctor said such a move would break a pledge by Mr Johnson to remain as caretaker leader but step back from making major decisions.

In a statement, Mr Proctor said: “It has come to my attention that the Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, in breach of assurances to the Cabinet, intends to press on with making a significant public appointment - installing Lord Hogan-Howe as director-general of the National Crime Agency.

“This is a matter of great public interest and should be to all potential leadership candidates standing in the forthcoming leadership contest.

“On behalf of those innocent, and their friends and family, of the most outrageous false allegations of child sexual abuse, I demand an immediate undertaking from Boris Johnson that no such appointment will be made.

“In the death throes of Boris Johnson’s premiership, on no account should his friend Lord Hogan-Howe be appointed to the director-generalship of the National Crime Agency.”

Story continues

Harvey Proctor, who was wrongly accused as part of Operation Midland, believes Lord Hogan-Howe should not be appointed to the role - David Rose for The Telegraph

Mr Proctor was one of a number of VIPs falsely accused of being involved in a murderous paedophile gang in Westminster.

Mr Proctor's home was raided by police, along with houses owned by Lord Bramall, a veteran of D-Day and former head of the Army, and Lord Brittan, the former home secretary.

The accuser, Carl Beech, was subsequently jailed for 18 years for perverting the course of justice.

Under Lord Hogan-Howe’s stewardship, Scotland Yard spent 19 months and £2 million investigating Beech’s false claims.

Lord Hogan-Howe, who was Metropolitan Police commissioner between 2011 and 2017, is an ally of Boris Johnson and backed him to become Prime Minister.

It is understood his application to become the £223,000 a year head of the National Crime Agency was initially unsuccessful, but that it is once again under consideration following an intervention by Mr Johnson.