Boris Johnson vows to ‘keep going’ as calls to resign mount

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday rejected calls to step down following a wave of high-level resignations across the government. Despite his winning a confidence vote in June, Johnson’s premiership has been plagued by a string of scandals, the latest of which involves his alleged mishandling of sexual misconduct claims against a former member of Johnson’s Conservative Party. Before resigning his own position on Tuesday, Health Secretary Sajid Javid told the House of Commons “at some point we have to conclude that enough is enough. I believe that point is now.”

Recommended Stories

  • Eye Opener: Suspected Highland Park shooter charged

    The suspected gunman in the deadly mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois, has been charged as the death toll from the incident rises. Also, witnesses tell their stories of survival from the horrifying day. All that and all that matters in today's Eye Opener.

  • Boris Johnson says he won't quit as clamour grows

    LONDON (Reuters) -Britain's Boris Johnson defied pressure from senior ministers and a mounting rebellion within his party to quit on Wednesday, vowing to stay on as prime minister and fight off any attempts to oust him. After more than 30 resignations from within the government and with many lawmakers in his Conservative Party in open revolt, some cabinet ministers went to Downing Street to tell Johnson he needed to go, a source said. One encouraged him to make a dignified exit by setting his own timetable rather than face a confidence vote.

  • PM Johnson forgot 2019 allegations, minister says

    STORY: "Last week when fresh allegations arose, the Prime Minister did not immediately recall the conversation in late 2019 about the incident," Ellis told parliament of former deputy chief whip Pincher, who resigned over his conduct last week.Johnson has come under pressure from accusations that he lied about what he knew when he appointed Pincher to a role involved in offering pastoral care in the Conservative Party.Johnson is already facing growing frustration among his governing Conservative Party over what some say is a scandal-ridden administration, with some lawmakers trying to renew attempts to unseat him.Facing off with Ellis in parliament, Labour opposition deputy leader Angela Rayner said there was an "ethical vacuum" in Johnson's government.The prime minister was "either negligent or complicit" in his handling of the allegations against Pincher, she said.

  • New UK finance minister Zahawi eyes growth drive

    STORY: The UK has a new finance minister, at very short notice.Nadhim Zahawi took the job on Tuesday (July 5) evening.That after Rishi Sunak stepped down, saying he could no longer support the policies or standards of Prime Minister Boris Johnson.On Wednesday (July 6) morning Zahawi took to TV to set out his plans.“I will look at everything, nothing is off the table. The prime minister wants to make sure that we, you know, we have fiscal discipline -- I share that focus with him because if we let inflation get out of control it is deeply damaging.”Zahawi takes over amid signs that the UK economy faces a slowdown.Inflation is heading for double digits, with food and fuel costs soaring.The country is also struggling to adjust to life after Brexit.Now Zahawi has vowed to drive growth, and hinted he could rethink Sunak’s plan to tax business more:“One of the taxes that can compare globally is corporation tax and I want to take a very careful look at all the measures that I can bring to bear, to bear down on inflation but also return to that dynamic economy that delivers growth.”Zahawi says fighting inflation must be the priority for now, though price rises could be fuelled by any move to cut taxes.He’s also pledged to fix public finances after his predecessor spent hundreds of billions cushioning the impact of the global health crisis.

  • Sharpton presses for visit with Brittney Griner in Russia

    The Rev. Al Sharpton is calling on the Biden administration to arrange a meeting for him and other religious leaders with imprisoned WNBA player Brittney Griner. Sharpton said in a press release on Tuesday that he is deeply worried about Griner’s physical, mental and spiritual well-being after speaking with her wife last week. Griner, a…

  • Georgia grand jury investigating Trump wants testimony from Giuliani, Graham

    A special grand jury in Fulton County, Georgia, is probing potential interference in the state's 2020 elections.

  • Advanced US missile system being used in Ukraine

    ABC News national security and defense analyst Mick Mulroy and former senior CIA field operative Darrell Blocker discuss the impact the new weapons systems could have on the battlefield.

  • America's Beer CEOs Have Had It With the Trump-Era Aluminum Tariffs

    (Bloomberg) -- The chief executive officers of major beer makers are asking US President Joe Biden to suspend aluminum tariffs that have cost the industry more than $1.4 billion since 2018.Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarCiti Says Oil May Collapse to $65 by the Year-End on RecessionOil Plummets Below $100 as Recession Risks Come to ForefrontUS Wants Dutch Supplier to Stop Selling Chipmaking Gear to ChinaUkraine Latest: Kyiv’s Immediate Fu

  • TikTok is testing the ability to restrict livestreams to viewers who are 18+

    TikTok is testing a new setting that lets users restrict their livestreams to viewers who are 18 years of age and above. The company confirmed to TechCrunch that the new setting is currently in limited testing with select users. Once you turn on the setting, TikTok will notify you that LIVE videos tagged 18+ will still be removed if they violate the app's community guidelines, which include policies on nudity, sexual activity and violence.

  • Indian rupee hits record low on current account deficit concerns

    MUMBAI (Reuters) -The Indian rupee hit a record low against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday as concerns of a wider current account deficit came to the forefront after the country's trade deficit hit an all-time high in June. Data late on Monday showed India's June trade deficit widened to a record high of $25.63 billion, following a rise in crude oil and coal imports, from $9.61 billion a year earlier. Analysts and economists are expecting the country's current account deficit to widen to around 3.2% of the GDP in fiscal year 2023 compared with 1.2% in 2022.

  • Iran Balking on Nuclear Deal Amounts to ‘Backtracking,’ US Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region.Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarCiti Says Oil May Collapse to $65 by the Year-End on RecessionOil Plummets Below $100 as Recession Risks Come to ForefrontAmerican Factories Are Making Stuff Again as CEOs Take Production Out of ChinaUS Wants Dutch Supplier to Stop Selling Chipmaking Gear to ChinaIran’s rejection of a plan to return to the

  • James Cameron Tells People 'Whining' About Long 'Avatar' Runtimes To Just 'Go Pee'

    The director defended the three-hour runtime of the upcoming sequel "Avatar: The Way of Water."

  • California Gov. Gavin Newsom Targets Florida GOP in Fourth of July Ad

    Florida is home to things such as the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law, a proposed 15-week abortion ban, the Stop Woke Act, and gerrymandered voting maps. California Gov. Gavin Newsom made a 4th of July ad appealing directly to Floridians to either fight for freedoms in their state or come to California, The Guardian reports.

  • Monsoon rains lash Pakistan; 9 killed in country's southwest

    At least nine people, including women and children, were killed as heavy rains lashed southwestern Pakistan and triggered flash floods in several places, a provincial disaster management agency said Tuesday. Authorities say the latest spell of torrential rains, which started on Monday and continued on Tuesday, also damaged dozens of homes in Baluchistan. Since June, rains have killed 38 people and damaged more than 200 homes across Pakistan, including in Baluchistan, where over the weekend, a passenger bus skidded off a road and fell into a deep ravine amid heavy rain, killing 19 people.

  • Joe Rogan Claims He Refused to Interview Donald Trump: ‘I Don’t Want to Help Him’

    "I'm not a Trump supporter in any way, shape, or form," the host confirmed.

  • PFF does not overthink which is the best deal the Bills have signed

    PFF does not overthink which is the best deal the #Bills have signed:

  • In major blow, 2 key ministers quit Boris Johnson government

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was clinging to power Tuesday after two of his most senior Cabinet ministers quit, saying they had lost confidence in Johnson’s leadership amid shifting explanations about his handling of a sexual misconduct scandal. Treasury chief Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid resigned within minutes of each other, costing Johnson the support of the men responsible for tackling two of the biggest issues facing Britain — the cost-of-living crisis and surging COVID-19 infections. Both cited Johnson’s credibility after a day in which the prime minister was forced to backtrack on earlier statements about the scandal that has rattled his government for the past six days.

  • Joe Biden, Jen Psaki joke with James Corden during White House visit: 'Who is that guy?'

    President Joe Biden teased James Corden during the host's trip to the White House to fill in for staff: "What the hell is 'The Late Late Show?'"

  • Tianqi Lithium Raises $1.7 Billion in Year’s Biggest Hong Kong Listing

    (Bloomberg) -- Tianqi Lithium Corp. raised about HK$13.5 billion ($1.7 billion) after pricing its Hong Kong second listing at the top of a marketed range, according to people familiar with the matter, in the Asian financial hub’s largest share sale this year.Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarCiti Says Oil May Collapse to $65 by the Year-End on RecessionOil Plummets Below $100 as Recession Risks Come to ForefrontUS Wants Dutch Supplier to St

  • Evacuations Ordered as Electra Fire Grows in California's Sierra Nevada

    A fire burning in the Sierra Nevada region of California grew to more than six square miles and forced evacuations across two counties by July 6, reports said.The Electra fire, which began Monday evening, July 4, was estimated to be 3,900 acres in size and was 10 percent contained as of Wednesday morning.Parts of Amador and Calaveras counties were under evacuation warnings, officials said.The official cause of the fire was still under investigation, according to Cal Fire.Twitter user @huthurdaddy said this footage was taken in Amador County on July 5. Credit: @huthurdaddy via Storyful