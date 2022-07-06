Boris Johnson vows to ‘keep going’ as calls to resign mount

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday rejected calls to step down following a wave of high-level resignations across the government. Despite his winning a confidence vote in June, Johnson’s premiership has been plagued by a string of scandals, the latest of which involves his alleged mishandling of sexual misconduct claims against a former member of Johnson’s Conservative Party. Before resigning his own position on Tuesday, Health Secretary Sajid Javid told the House of Commons “at some point we have to conclude that enough is enough. I believe that point is now.”

