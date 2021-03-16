Boris Johnson vows to restore aid spending following Tory backlash

Lucy Fisher
·2 min read
boris defence review
Boris Johnson has vowed to restore Britain’s commitment to spend 0.7 per cent of national income on aid in his landmark foreign policy review, following a furious backlash over a cut from Tory MPs.

The Prime Minister has pledged in the 114-page document, entitled “Global Britain in a competitive age”, to reinstate the commitment “when the fiscal situation allows”.

It follows criticism over a plan, announced in November, for the Government to reduce its spending to 0.5 per cent of gross national income, overriding the 0.7 per cent commitment enshrined in law and included in the Conservatives’ 2019 election manifesto.

Rishi Sunak, the Chancellor, argued last autumn that the vast cost of the coronavirus pandemic had forced him to make “difficult choices, of which aid was one”. The move was forecast to cut £4 billion from the annual international development budget.

Senior Tory MPs have since demanded a say over the controversial proposal, and ex-cabinet ministers erupted in anger earlier this month after a foreign office minister suggested that a vote on it could be evaded indefinitely.

The Prime Minister will hope that his pledge to restore the legally-enshrined aid spending target will dampen a growing backbench revolt.

The Government has come in for harsh criticism over its decision to half the aid spending allocated to Yemen this year, compared with last year, when the war-torn nation is facing famine.

David Davis, former Brexit secretary, said the move would put 100,000 children’s lives at risk in the Arabian peninsula, by reducing cash for crisis and healthcare support.

Andrew Mitchell, former Tory international aid secretary, branded the wider reduction to the aid budget a “strategic mistake with deadly consequences”.

The review, published online on Tuesday states that the UK “will remain a world leader in international development”.

It also highlights other non-financial instruments of influence overseas, including the UK’s “global diplomatic network and the British Council, driving forward campaigns for girls’ education and religious and media freedom”.

The integrated review of foreign, defence, security and development policy sets out a vision for Britain to take on a more internationalist posture in the post-Brexit era.

While it argues that Nato remains the cornerstone of UK security in the Euro-Atlantic region, the nation can no longer rely on an "increasingly outdated international system" to protect its interests.

The review states: “We will tailor our presence and support according to the country and region, continuing to focus our security efforts primarily on the Euro-Atlantic region and providing support in Africa – in particular in East Africa and to important partners in West Africa such as Nigeria – and in the Middle East.

“We will also place a greater emphasis than before on the Indo-Pacific, reflecting its importance to many of the most pressing global challenges in the coming decade, such as maritime security andcompetition linked to laws, rules and norms.”

