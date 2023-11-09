Boris Johnson wanted ‘bigger fines’ for rule-breakers in pandemic

Dame Priti Patel said emergency Covid rules were confusing to the police and the public - UK Covid-19 Inquiry/AFP/Getty Images

Boris Johnson called for “bigger fines” for rule-breakers during the pandemic in handwritten notes that exhibited “crushing irony”, the Covid Inquiry has heard.

During Thursday’s evidence from Dame Priti Patel, it was revealed the former prime minister ordered his colleagues in late summer 2020, when lockdown was being eased, to increase fixed-penalty notices and ensure “tougher enforcement” of restrictions.

The former home secretary also admitted to the inquiry she did not think the £10,000 fine introduced for breaches of Covid regulations was proportionate.

The hearing was shown a note that was sent to Mr Johnson on Aug 15 discussing the reopening of the country after the first Covid lockdown.

The memo, signed by Imran Shafi, then the prime minister’s private secretary, read: “The recommendation is to proceed with openings we delayed from 1 August, but do it in a low key way with continued cautious messaging, and balanced with tougher messaging on enforcement.”

Mr Johnson then responded with a handwritten note which read: “I agree with these openings but the OVERRIDING MESSAGE should be about tougher enforcement and BIGGER FINES.”

At this point, Mr Johnson had already attended the party to mark his 56th birthday in the Cabinet Room on June 19 2020, for which he was given a £100 fine, along with his wife Carrie and Rishi Sunak, the current Prime Minister.

Hugo Keith KC, the lead counsel to the inquiry, asked Dame Priti to put aside the “crushing irony” of Mr Johnson’s note as he asked her about putting the message into practice.

Questioned on whether the flat fine of £10,000 introduced in August was proportionate, Dame Priti said: “It was very high.”

Pressed again on whether it was proportionate, the former home secretary said: “The answer is no.”

Earlier in Thursday’s evidence, Dame Priti said she agreed that emergency Covid regulations were confusing to the police and the public.

‘High degree of confusion’ over curbs

Questioned on whether she would accept there was a “high degree of confusion” around what the rules were, the former home secretary said she “completely” agreed.

Separately, she was asked about police enforcement of a vigil held for Sarah Everard, who was murdered by serving Met police officer Wayne Couzens, in Clapham Common in March 2021.

‘Totally inappropriate policing’

Dame Priti said she was “dismayed” with how police handled the vigil, telling the inquiry: “I saw the news that night and just felt that that was totally inappropriate policing.”

WhatsApp messages from March 2021, shown to the inquiry, revealed ministers thought the police should not be “thrown under the bus” over the vigil, which took place while lockdown and social distancing restrictions were in place.

Lord Frost, then the minister of state at the Cabinet office, wrote in a message to a WhatsApp group that included the prime minister: “Police are in an impossible position in many ways because of the impossibility of enforcing current rules.

“We certainly should not throw them under the bus.”

In a later message, Mr Johnson replied: “Feels odd to weigh in as PM and bash the cops when all I have seen is footage of some argy-bargy without knowing what happened.”

The Covid Inquiry is currently hearing testimony as part of its second module, scrutinising government decision-making and pandemic preparedness.

Some key figures in No 10 during the pandemic, including Dominic Cummings, the former chief adviser to the prime minister, have appeared before the inquiry in recent weeks.

Mr Johnson, as well as Matt Hancock, the former health secretary, and Mr Sunak, are all expected to give evidence before the end of the year.

