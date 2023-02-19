Boris Johnson wants to ‘bring down Rishi Sunak’, says George Osborne

Boris Johnson - Andrew Boyers/PA Wire

Boris Johnson wants to “bring down Rishi Sunak”, George Osborne has said after the former prime minister intervened over the current Brexit talks.

The former chancellor’s claims came after Mr Johnson warned Mr Sunak that ditching the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill in favour of a new deal would be a “great mistake”.

Mr Osborne praised Mr Sunak for trying to resolve the ongoing Protocol stalemate but insisted he should tread carefully in his handling of the current political row.

“He shouldn't make the same mistake that Theresa May made and that David Cameron and I made before, which is to think that Boris Johnson is interested in the issues,” he told the Andrew Neil Show.

“Boris Johnson is interested in becoming prime minister again. And as you saw with the Brexit referendum and as you saw with the Chequers agreement, if you remember that with Theresa May, if you wait for Boris Johnson to do the sort of grown-up, sensible thing, he’s not going to do that if he thinks there’s a political opportunity in causing trouble.

“And he wants to bring down Rishi Sunak and he will use any instrument to do it. And if the Northern Ireland negotiations are that instrument, he will pick it up and hit Mr Sunak over the head with it.”

Mr Johnson’s backing for Brexit was seen by many as crucial to the leave vote, which spelt the end of Mr Cameron's time in Downing Street and saw Mr Osborne tender his own resignation hours after his exit.

Penny Mordaunt, the Commons leader, said his remarks were “not completely unhelpful” and recognised his contributions towards a better deal while he was still in office.

Ms Mordaunt told Sky News: “I think as I say, the Prime Minister, I think, will acknowledge that having the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill there, having the work that the former prime minister did has helped us get where we are.

“But it’s always been our preference to try and have a negotiated settlement, and that is what everyone is working to [do].

“The intervention by a source close to the previous prime minister is helpful to remind the EU of that Bill, and what this deal actually has to do.”

On Sunday night, “Spartan” Tory MPs who held out against Theresa May’s Brexit deal joined Johnson loyalists in throwing their support behind his position.

‘A vote winner who pushed Brexit through’

One ally of Mr Johnson said the Protocol Bill was a “solid foundation” on which the current Government should build as the EU was not going to compromise on oversight by the European Court of Justice (ECJ).

“The current administration is trying to whitewash the past and reinvent the wheel. It is very much based on the red lines that the DUP has put down. Those are non-negotiable,” they said.

Sir James Duddridge, a former Brexit minister, said: “The Protocol Bill is there as a fallback and as a negotiating tool. It is still needed if we get a substandard deal that needs Labour votes.

“For all his faults, I think people are looking at Boris now and thinking ‘what the f--- did we do?’ We had a vote winner who pushed Brexit through. Now we’re 25 points behind in the polls.”

Peter Bone, the MP for Wellingborough, added: “I would absolutely urge Rishi, as the former prime minister said, to retain the Bill unless we achieve everything that Brexit set out to do.

“If he comes back and pushes through a compromise, that will not carry the party.”