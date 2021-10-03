Boris Johnson warned by senior Tories not to hike taxes after refusing to rule it out

Boris Johnson - Jeff Overs/BBC/PA

Boris Johnson was given a public warning on Sunday from senior Tories not to hike taxes at the Budget later this month after he repeatedly failed to rule out an increase.

Cabinet ministers and senior Tory backbenchers urged the Prime Minister to live up to his claims to be a low-tax Conservative amid fears the party’s reputation was being eroded.

Jacob Rees-Mogg, the House of Commons leader and Cabinet member, argued that raising taxes was counterproductive and would actually result in "less" tax revenue for the Treasury.

Sir Graham Brady, who as chairman of the 1922 Committee is the most senior Tory backbencher, said that the Tories’ "credible reputation" as a low tax party was under threat.

Sir Iain Duncan Smith, the former Conservative leader, called for a "lower base of tax", warning that tax hikes and cutbacks in investment could create a "perfect storm".

The calls all came after Mr Johnson declined at least three times during his interview on BBC One’s Andrew Marr Show to rule out a tax hike in the next Budget on October 27.

'You have no fiercer opponent of unnecessary tax rises than me'

The mounting pressure comes after the Prime Minister and Rishi Sunak, the Chancellor, pushed the UK tax burden to its highest point in 70 years.

In the spring, income tax thresholds were frozen and corporation tax was increased, while in the autumn a 1.25 percentage point rise in National Insurance was announced.

When asked by Marr whether he would rule out a tax rise in the Budget, the Prime Minister replied: "I can tell you that you have no fiercer and more zealous opponent of unnecessary tax rises than me.

"But we’ve had to deal with a pandemic on a scale which this country has not seen before in our lifetimes and long before."

Pushed multiple times to categorically rule out a rise, he said: "If I can possibly avoid it, I do not want to raise taxes again, of course not."

Story continues

The Prime Minister later invoked the Iron Lady to defend his position, saying: "Margaret Thatcher would not have borrowed more money now, I tell you that much for free."

Mr Sunak has previously indicated to Tory backbenchers that he could slash taxes before the election, in an apparent attempt to keep them onside this year as taxes rise.

But a succession of influential Conservative MPs went public with their opposition to high taxes at fringe events during the first full day of the annual Tory conference in Manchester.

'We are at the upper reaches of what is reasonable'

Mr Mogg said: "We must always be looking to ensure that the money spent by the state is spent efficiently, and the tax burden is reasonable. And we are at the upper reaches of the reasonableness of the tax burden."

He warned that raising taxes can actually lead to lower tax revenue as people and firms move to avoid the hike, arguing: "The issue is that you set higher rates and you get less tax."

Mr Mogg said that this was proven during the days of Harold Wilson, saying: "Why on Earth would you think that higher rates in the 2020s would have a greater effect than it did in the 1970s and the 1980s?"

Liz Truss, the Foreign Secretary, appeared to call for slashing red tape, saying: "The best way of increasing tax revenues is by seeing economic growth, so more companies are paying into the tax pot and that's what we need to do."

'You can't fatten a cow or a pig on market day'

Sir Graham said: "If we want to go into the next general election with a credible reputation as the party that believes in the lowest taxes that can possibly be achieved in the circumstances, then we can't, to quote Lynton Crosby, you can't fatten a cow or a pig on market day.

"You've got to start sooner than that. You've got to set out something well before, that is, how we intend to achieve that lower tax future again, and work to try and make people believe it."

Sir Iain said: "My view is we need to have a lower base of tax because that generates more money for people and they are able to spend that money and put it back into the economy and they’ve got more money then to look after themselves.

He added: "If you raise taxes and you reduce investment in those who need it most, then you get a perfect storm and that’s something we want to avoid as much as we can."