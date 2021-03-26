How Boris Johnson went from threatening to eat ID card to opening door to pub Covid passports

'I will take that card out of my wallet and physically eat it in the presence of whatever emanation of the state has demanded that I produce it,' Mr Johnson wrote in 2004 - Matt Dunham/AP

As an image, it had all the colour and comedy that had become the hallmarks of Boris Johnson's columns.

In 2004, considering being forced by the then Labour Government to carry an ID card, the future Prime Minister gave a withering response in his regular Telegraph slot.

"I will take that card out of my wallet and physically eat it in the presence of whatever emanation of the state has demanded that I produce it," Mr Johnson wrote. "If I am incapable of consuming it whole, I will masticate the card to the point of illegibility.

"And if that fails, or if my teeth break with the effort, I will take out my pen knife and cut it up in front of the officer concerned."

It fitted a clear theme that ran through Mr Johnson's articles and early political career – a deep scepticism of Big Government, be that meddling from Brussels or burdensome red tape.

What would he have written of a Prime Minister who has opened the door to millions of people having to reveal part of their medical status for normal social activities? This week, that prospect came a big step closer to becoming reality when Mr Johnson indicated comfort with pub landlords asking for drinkers' Covid status before entry.

Government ministers are considering allowing something similar for business conferences, sports matches, music festivals, theatres, big wedding venues, comedy clubs and even some workplaces.

Final decisions are yet to be made, as everyone across Government stresses – but the willingness to countenance such checks is a leap beyond what ministers were saying even two months ago. It is also just one area in which previously unthinkable political positions are being considered by a Conservative Government following a year of struggle against Covid.

As The Telegraph revealed this week, Mr Johnson has agreed that the law should be changed so that care workers – more than a million people in England – are required to get a Covid jab.

To better understand the shift in thinking, we talked to Number 10 figures, current and former government advisers, ministers and people who have known the Prime Minister for a decade.

The picture that emerges is of a politician instinctively against clamping down on liberties but clear-eyed about the realities of battling a once in a century pandemic – and faced with only unpalatable options.

Mr Johnson addressed the question of his morphing views in the same Commons liaison committee hearing at which he revealed his openness to Covid passports being used by pubs.

"I've found myself in this long national conversation thinking very, very deeply about it and I think the public have been thinking very, very deeply about it," he said when asked how his pub stance compared with his previous Telegraph columns.

"And my impression is that there is a huge wisdom in the public's feeling about this. Human beings instinctively recognise when something is dangerous and nasty to them. They can see that Covid is collectively a threat and they want us as their Government, and me as the Prime Minister, to take all the actions I can to protect them."

The mindset change, according to those who have been working close to the Mr Johnson throughout the pandemic, became most evident after his own battle with the virus. Downing Street insiders keen to stress his initial views point to his incredulity at a press conference early in the pandemic at the idea, posited by one reporter, that the police could enforce Covid restrictions.

"You can hear his instinctive opposition to authoritarian controls," said one senior Government source of that clip from March. "But I defy anyone to think the PM, seeing the scale and carnage that Covid has reaped, would not change his outlook."

The impact of Mr Johnson's hospitalisation with Covid in April on his outlook is still underappreciated, according to another Number 10 source.

"You can't escape lived experience – the trauma of being one of the early catchers of Covid and being hospitalised and going into ICU," the insider said. "That is an incredible experience for anybody to go through. You shouldn't underplay just how much that has affected his thinking."

One Government minister who is personally close to Mr Johnson said his London Mayor days showed that he was not an outright libertarian, noting his support for police interventions. Nonetheless, the minister added: "This pandemic makes you think twice. We have liberty, but we don't have the freedom to injure other people."

But what about specific interest in Covid passports and mandated jabs? That emerged over recent months and reflects a number of factors, both political and scientific, in 2021.

Firstly, as voices across Government echo, the choice is a lose-lose. On the one hand, Mr Johnson is determined to relieve the year of financial pain felt by scores of businesses. Allowing them to check whether people are Covid safe – meaning either they have had a jab, a negative test or proven antibodies – could allow for full pubs and restaurants to return sooner than feared.

Allies ask if it would really be better that we cannot return to normality because of a reluctance to check people's Covid status. But on the flip side, how can the Conservatives retain their historic badge as defenders of civil liberties if they are asking people to reveal medical information to get a pint or watch a play?

A Downing Street source said Mr Johnson has wrestled "massively" with these issues. There was no "lightbulb moment" of conversion but a gradual change in thinking, the source said, adding: "All of these issues are incredibly complicated to grapple with. It's definitely been a journey about what is acceptable."

Secondly, there is the politics. Number 10 and Tory Party HQ have an endless flow of focus group and polling data about the pandemic fed in while thinking about these issues.

The Telegraph's poll this week showing that around 75 per cent of respondents back compulsory Covid jabs for care workers, NHS staff, public sector employees and foriegn travel – plus 56 per cent support over jabs for pubs – was noted in Number 10.

Similarly, the lockdown is largely backed by the public. One poll found just 16 per cent of voters thought Mr Johnson's roadmap for reopening revealed last month was too slow – the critique from the Tory back benches. More thought it was too quick, and many others thought it was the right balance.

Thirdly, there is the Cabinet. Last year, Rishi Sunak, the Chancellor, was seen as the key voice pushing back on proposed lockdowns, with others such as Grant Shapps, the Transport Secretary, and Alok Sharma, then the Business Secretary, rowing in behind.

But now, if there is internal dissent it is rarely glimpsed in public. "For a while you had Grant against border closures, you had Rishi wanting to keep businesses open, you had Alok with Rishi. There is none of that any more," said one former Cabinet adviser in Mr Johnson's Government.

Yet some Conservative opposition remains in the form of a riled-up Tory backbench. Steve Baker, the deputy leader of the lockdown-sceptic Covid Recovery Group, has vowed to try to kill off the idea of Covid status checks for pubs.

The Tory rebels may not have the parliamentary numbers to force a change – assuming Labour backs the Government, as it has done in the key votes on Covid restrictions – but their warning to the Prime Minister will be clear enough.

Retaining lockdowns with the virus rampant is one thing, they will argue. But bringing in medical status checks across Britain once the lockdown is over is quite another.

One day – just like those comments about eating ID cards – it could come back to bite.