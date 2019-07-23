Boris Johnson wins contest to be United Kingdom’s new prime minister

LONDON – Boris Johnson succeeded Theresa May as Britain's new prime minister on Tuesday and the incoming leader faces a bumpy ride amid pressure to get the nation's stalled exit from the European Union – known as Brexit – over the line.

Britain's 77th prime minister will also have to deal with an escalating crisis with Iran.

American-born Johnson, 55, who enjoys a good relationship with President Donald Trump, becomes Britain's 14th prime minister to serve under the reign of Queen Elizabeth II. He will be the third leader from the United Kingdom's Conservative Party, including David Cameron – who called 2016's controversial referendum on EU membership – charged with making sure that Brexit takes place.

In a brief address, Johnson said he would "deliver Brexit" and "unite the country."

Johnson won about two-thirds of eligible votes in a weeks-long contest decided by an internal party vote by approximately 160,000 Conservative Party members after May stepped down over her handling of Brexit. Britain elects a party, not a leader, meaning the ruling party can change its leader and still remain the government of the day.

Johnson beat Jeremy Hunt, a close political ally of May's.

"Congratulations to Boris Johnson on becoming the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. He will be great!" Trump tweeted.

While Johnson was the odds-on favorite to win, he will be quickly tested.

He inherits a government that has repeatedly failed, three years after the EU vote, to find a practical solution to a seemingly intractable problem: While the British public narrowly opted to depart the 28-nation bloc, the majority of British lawmakers still don't believe it's in the nation's economic or diplomatic interests.

Amid an unraveling nuclear deal between world powers and Iran – precipitated by Washington's withdrawal, a year ago, from the accord – Tehran has seized a British oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz, an important waterway in the Persian Gulf.

Britain has found itself caught between the Trump administration's "maximum pressure" campaign on Iran with its renewed sanctions, asset freezes, deployment of extra troops to the region and the designation of Iran's Revolutionary Guards as a terrorist group, and its commitment to the nuclear deal.

Back at home, many economists and political scientists believe Brexit could substantially damage Britain's standing in the world and usher in dramatic changes on everything from its border security to food standards and human rights. It could also impact the status of Scotland, where political nationalists have vowed to try to exit the union of England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland if Brexit is completed.

"There are many people in the Conservative Party who want Brexit more than anything else on this Earth, and they are prepared to take not only a desperate act, but perhaps also an unconstitutional one," said Timothy Bale, a professor of politics at Queen Mary, University of London, referring to Johnson's refusal to rule out suspending Parliament in order to force through a so-called no-deal Brexit if it does not happen by Oct. 31. Hunt had adopted a more cautious approach, ruling out hard deadlines.

Meanwhile, EU leaders say they are not willing to renegotiate the terms of an exit deal already agreed upon with May, and which ultimately led to her ouster. Of particular concern to both parties: Northern Ireland's border with EU member Ireland.

Britain’s Parliament rejected May's EU deal, largely because of a measure designed to ensure an open border for goods and services as enjoyed by all EU members. Johnson thinks the "backstop" keeps Britain too closely bound to EU rules.

An invisible border is also crucial to the regional economy and underpins the peace process that ended decades of violence in Northern Ireland.

