Boris Johnson's Cabinet reshuffle could be delayed until November

Boris Johnson's mooted Cabinet reshuffle may be pushed back to as late as November in a reprieve for ministers tipped for the sack.

Key allies of the Prime Minister are urging him not to go ahead with the planned shake-up, which had previously been slated for next month.

Instead, it is now being talked about for July or even November in the hope that the Covid-19 pandemic will have subsided by then. One ally said the benefits of Mr Johnson refreshing his top team would be "lost" during the virus crisis, which meant it could not happen until April at the earliest.

However, with a new Queen's Speech setting out a new legislative programme in May, along with "challenging" local elections that month, a reshuffle cannot happen until June or July at the earliest.

At least one senior figure in Government is urging Mr Johnson to delay the reshuffle until November in what would then be the last big shake-up ahead of the 2024 general election. The source said: "November would be the best time – beyond the summer recess. There is a Queen's speech coming, and either side of that is quite difficult."

Most of the top team are expected to remain where they are – Dominic Raab at the Foreign Office, Rishi Sunak at the Treasury and Priti Patel at the Home Office.

Delaying the reshuffle could give a reprieve to Gavin Williamson, the Education Secretary, who is tipped for the sack for his attempts to keep schools open during the Covid pandemic. Liz Truss, the Trade Secretary, or Matt Hancock, the Health Secretary, are tipped to replace him.

One source said Mr Williamson had been privately "angling to go back to being Chief Whip", where he was widely regarded as an effective operator. However, that would mean that the incumbent, Mark Spencer, would have to move, possibly to become Environment Secretary, which he might be reluctant to do.

Mr Johnson is said to have discussed moving Alister Jack, the well-regarded Scottish Secretary, to be his new Chief Whip, or Chris Heaton-Harris, currently a Transport minister, if Mr Spencer will agree to move.

Cabinet ministers tipped to be on their way out include Brandon Lewis, the Northern Ireland Secretary, and Baroness Evans, the Leader of the Lords.

There is talk that Conservative Party co-chair Amanda Milling could be replaced by Ms Patel, although the Home Secretary would fight such a move. It could see Robert Buckland, the Justice Secretary, move across to the Home Office.

More junior ministers yet to impress include James Duddridge and Wendy Morton (both at the Foreign Office), Guy Opperman (Work and Pensions), James Brokenshire (Home Office) and Helen Whately (Health and Social Care).

MPs set for a return to Government include Jake Berry, Anne Marie Trevelyan – who lost her job running the International Development department when it was scrapped – Steve Baker, the former Brexit minister, and Conor Burns.

Well-regarded junior ministers tipped for a move into the Cabinet include the Foreign Office minister James Cleverly and Steve Barclay, the Chief Secretary to the Treasury.

A Number 10 spokesman said: "We never comment on reshuffle speculation."