Boris Johnson's EU counter offensive: representative sent to Washington to build alliances

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Harry Yorke
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Brandon Lewis - JULIAN SIMMONDS&#xa0;
Brandon Lewis - JULIAN SIMMONDS

A Government representative is set to be dispatched to the US to help counter the EU’s efforts to turn President Biden’s administration against the UK over its actions in Northern Ireland.

A senior official from the Northern Ireland Office will be seconded to the British embassy in Washington in the coming weeks to help build alliances with Irish Americans and the new administration.

The Telegraph has been told the official will also be tasked with providing factual briefings to US politicians, as well as rebutting EU claims made about the UK post-Brexit.

Brandon Lewis, the Northern Ireland Secretary, is understood to be pushing the plans, having stepped up engagement with senior Democrats in recent months in a bid to keep the new administration onside.

He is also understood to have held talks with Dame Karen Pierce, the British ambassador to the US, over the need for the embassy to be more “proactive” in countering negative briefings from Irish and EU officials based on Capitol Hill.

Mr Lewis has the backing of Lord David Frost, the minister in charge of EU relations, who is currently locked in a major row with Brussels over the Northern Ireland Protocol and the UK’s decision to unilaterally extend grace periods for supermarkets and parcel couriers.

Lord Frost is said to share Mr Lewis’s desire to step up the UK’s diplomatic efforts in Washington, amid fears that Mr Biden, who has Irish ancestry, could side with the EU over the UK’s actions.

Prior to his election, Mr Biden had warned he was prepared to torpedo a UK-US trade deal if Mr Johnson acted in a way which risked undermining the Good Friday Agreement.

It came as Maros Sefcovic, the European Commission vice-president, and Simon Coveney, the Irish foreign affairs minister, were on Wednesday due to meet US congressmen in order to build support for the bloc’s claim that the UK is failing to live up to its commitments in Northern Ireland.

Brussels is threatening to launch a legal challenge against the UK over its unilateral actions, which it claims is a violation of the agreement reached last year.

However, the Government argues the measures are legal and in keeping with the spirit of the protocol.

On Wednesday night a senior Government source said there were long-held concerns that the Irish government had been “running rings” around the UK in Washington, adding: “There is definitely work to be done.”

A second source added: “We don’t have a dedicated Northern Ireland specialist in the embassy, and obviously the Irish government have very long standing links into the administration.”

Recommended Stories

  • Biden's dog Major reportedly had a 'biting incident' at the White House

    President Biden's two German Shepherds have reportedly been moved from the White House following a "biting incident." Biden's dog Major had this "biting incident" with a member of White House security, which was "serious enough" that the two dogs were both moved to the Biden family home in Wilmington, Delaware, last week, CNN reports. The dogs' move was confirmed by The New York Times, which cited a source as saying it's typical for them to stay in Delaware when first lady Jill Biden, who is now on the West Coast, is traveling. Biden adopted his dog Major from an animal shelter in 2018, and both Major and Biden's other German Shepherd, Champ, moved into the White House in January. "We trained them from the beginning," Biden told People in February. "Champ is old, he's 14 years old and he was extremely well-trained by the Canine Corps and he thinks he's Secret Service, but Major, who is a big, little dog, is about a year-and-half-old and the only rule Jill has and he follows it: do not get up on the furniture." Major has "been known to display agitated behavior on multiple occasions, including jumping, barking, and 'charging' at staff and security," CNN reports. The condition of the victim involved in the "biting incident," the report adds, isn't clear. But NBC News' Kelly O'Donnell reports that, according to one official, the "dogs are expected to return" to the White House. More stories from theweek.comThe Harry and Meghan interview might have taken down more than the royal familyDid Republicans just sign their midterms death warrant?What does Joe Manchin really want?

  • Meghan and Harry: How much did Diana leave in inheritance for Harry?

    Princes received full amount of money from mother’s estate when they turned 30

  • Republicans hit back at Trump saying they have ‘every right’ to use his name in fundraising

    Trump was enraged that his name and likeness had been used to raise money for organisations that would then help reelect Republican members of Congress who voted to impeach him

  • Ghislaine Maxwell being held in ‘degrading’ torture-like conditions, brother says

    Ian Maxwell insists sister does not pose flight risk in plea for her release on bail and says her confinement is being ‘completely overmanaged’ to avoid repeat of Jeffrey Epstein’s fate

  • Lauren Boebert under fire after releasing Pelosi attack ad with gunshot sound effect

    Congresswoman says Democrats want to ‘protect themselves’ with security fences, despite events of 6 January

  • Madrid women restore vandalised feminist mural

    The wall had featured paintings of remarkable women in history such as 1992 Nobel Peace Prize winner Guatemala's Rigoberta Menchu, U.S. civil rights leader Rosa Parks and Mexican artist Frida Kahlo. The faces of the mural were found this morning to be covered in black paint.In response to the vandalism, protesters today printed the faces on paper and glued them onto the mural as they chanted "the wall is not touched".As marches in Madrid are banned to avoid big gatherings that could worsen the coronavirus infection rates in the city, a handful of women protested at Puerta del Sol with a sit-in, then walked the square and showed a banner with a purple smoke bomb.

  • U.N. envoy in Doha to push on Afghan peace process: sources

    The United Nation's envoy for Afghanistan is due to arrive in Qatar on Tuesday to meet with Afghan government and Taliban representatives this week in a fresh push on the fractious Afghan peace process, two sources familiar with the talks said. The visit comes as the United States is seeking to shake-up the stalled Qatari-hosted talks between the warring sides, including proposals for an interim government. U.N. Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Afghanistan Deborah Lyons was also expected to with meet U.S. special envoy for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad and Qatari officials during the visit, the sources said.

  • 'WandaVision' director says Elizabeth Olsen's input is the reason the Scarlet Witch costume can 'actually function'

    Director Matt Shakman told Entertainment Tonight that the actress was "so practical that she immediately put it on" and gave feedback.

  • ‘Colored babies’ remark during debate was ’slip of the tongue,’ Oklahoma lawmaker says

    He made the comment during an abortion debate in the state House of Representatives.

  • Michigan Zoom hearing adjourned when attorney spots alleged assaulter, victim in same home

    A Michigan attorney said she was "extremely scared" for the safety of an alleged assault victim, who appeared to be in the same home as the defendant.

  • Monster storm to bring several feet of snow, tornado threat

    A slow-moving, blockbuster storm this weekend could bring record snowfall to the Rockies and Plains, while other areas get flooding rain and tornadoes.

  • Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene forces Congress to delay vote on $1.9 trillion coronavirus stimulus package

    The Republican lawmaker has earned bipartisan pushback for repeatedly using procedural tactics to stall congressional business in recent weeks.

  • GOP leader McCarthy takes last-gasp stand against COVID-19 relief bill ahead of House vote

    House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) took one last stand against President Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief plan ahead of the lower chamber's final vote on the bill, which is almost certain to pass. Democrats, McCarthy said, have "abandoned any pretense of unity," and he accused them of stuffing the bill — which he repeatedly labeled "socialism" — with waste that was unrelated to solving the pandemic, warning that "serious problems" are "immediately on the horizon" for the American people. "History will not be kind to what transpires here today," he said. Rep. Kevin McCarthy: "From H.R. 1 to voting to defund the police, House Democrats have abandoned any pretense of unity." pic.twitter.com/Xnilt3VMlw — The Hill (@thehill) March 10, 2021 House Democrats brushed off the criticism as nothing more than "scare tactics," however. Rep. John Yarmuth (D-Ky.), for instance, said facetiously that if Democrats hosted a "potluck picnic, Republicans would call it socialism." Rep. John Yarmuth (D-KY) responds to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s criticism of COVID relief bill: “If Democrats had a potluck picnic, Republicans would call it socialism.” pic.twitter.com/WeSuA6COIT — The Recount (@therecount) March 10, 2021 More stories from theweek.comThe Harry and Meghan interview might have taken down more than the royal familyDid Republicans just sign their midterms death warrant?What does Joe Manchin really want?

  • A militia member charged in the Capitol riot says her court hearing should be delayed because her wedding ring is stuck, lawyer says

    A member of the Oath Keepers said she can't appear in court in Washington, DC, because her wedding ring is stuck on her finger and she can't travel.

  • A 75-year-old Asian-American man was left brain dead following an assault and robbery in Oakland

    Representatives from Oakland's Chinatown said the man was shoved to the ground and robbed during the attack on Tuesday morning.

  • The $1.9 trillion stimulus bill gives monthly checks to parents, and it could dramatically change America's social safety net forever

    The stimulus includes a child tax credit for parents to get up to $3,600 per child. Some Democrats are starting to call it "Social Security for kids."

  • Whoopi Goldberg goes viral for one-word reaction to Meghan McCain’s comments

    After yesterday’s show, icon Whoopi Goldberg went viral for her one-word reaction to Meghan McCain‘s comments surrounding Piers Morgan‘s big walk-off. The View is constantly covering hot topics worldwide, so naturally, the show has been covering the big Oprah Winfrey interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry and the media fallout across the pond. Yesterday morning, Piers Morgan stormed off the set of Good Morning Britain after being held accountable for his rhetoric surrounding Markle for the past few years.

  • 'We're going to lose fast': U.S. Air Force held a war game that started with a Chinese biological attack

    Many foreign affairs and national security experts believe the global pandemic has accelerated trends that were already pushing the U.S. and China toward a potential confrontation.

  • Simone Biles posts fun vacation pics with boyfriend: ‘My travel partner forever’

    The Olympian shared a series of photos of herself and Owens enjoying a getaway in Belize.

  • London police arrested one of their own officers on suspicion of murder over the disappearance of a 33-year-old woman

    Sarah Everard was last seen in security footage walking home from a friend's flat in Clapham, south London, at 9:30 p.m. on March 3.