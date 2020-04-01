Boris Johnson's government failed to impose mass coronavirus testing after being told that COVID-19 was only a 'moderate' risk to the UK

Business Insider

Boris Johnson's government is under growing pressure to explain why so few British people are being tested for the coronavirus.

The UK is currently testing less than 10,000 a day, compared to 500,000 a week in Germany.

Multiple reports suggest the slow rate of testing is due to the government's initial "herd immunity" strategy which allowed for widespread infection across the UK, in order to build up immunity within the population.

UK advisers believed the threat of the virus was manageable and would not overwhelm the National Health Service.

On Wednesday the Times of London newspaper reported that UK scientists deemed the virus a "moderate risk" to the UK as recently as five weeks ago.

The UK government abandoned the herd immunity strategy last month and have now imposed a national lockdown.

Boris Johnson's government is under growing pressure to explain why it has failed to mirror other European countries in implementing widespread coronavirus testing, as reports suggest that it was operating until recent weeks under the false belief that the COVID-19 virus would only be a "moderate" risk to the UK.

The World Health Organisation has advised all governments to implement mass testing regimes, in order to repeat the success of those countries, such as South Korea, who have used testing to "flatten the curve" of the virus' spread.

However, the latest figures show that while Germany is currently testing around 500,000 people a week, the UK is testing less than 10,000 people a day. 8,630 were tested on Monday, March 30.

The discrepancy comes as the Times of London newspaper reported on Wednesday that as recently as five weeks ago, the UK government's scientific advisers believed that the coronavirus was only a "moderate" risk to the UK.

So why has the UK fallen so far behind other developed nations?

The UK pursued a 'herd immunity' strategy until it was too late

Both the Times of London newspaper and Buzzfeed News have reported that the slow response was due to a belief within the UK government that the coronavirus could be mitigated in the UK, rather than suppressed, through a so-called "herd immunity" strategy.

Official minutes reveal that at a meeting on Friday, February 21, when restrictions were being imposed on towns in badly-affected northern Italy, a UK government advisory committee of scientists found "no objections" to keeping the risk level to the country at "moderate."

Records from the New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group show that the committee judged that there was no need to change Public Health England's risk assessment of the disease's impact on the UK as moderate.

The UK has since gone into national lockdown, with several senior members of the UK government, including the prime minister himself, in quarantine after contracting COVID-19.

On Tuesday President Trump described the UK's initial "herd immunity" strategy as "catastrophic."

"If you remember, they were looking at that concept - I guess it's a concept if you don't mind death, a lot of death - but they were looking at that in the UK, remember," the President said at a White House press briefing.

"All of sudden they went hard the other way because they started seeing things that weren't good. They put themselves in a little bit of a problem."

He added: "They have a name for it, but we won't even go by the name - it would have been very catastrophic I think if that would have happened."

The UK was too slow to spot the need for tests

As a result of their initial strategy, the UK only started to ramp up testing when it was too late to secure the supplies it needed.

"Everyone in the world wants those same reagents and the suppliers can only supply a certain amount," Alex Blakemore, head of life sciences at Brunel University London told the Times.

"We are now in competition with the rest of the world . . . and other people have already bought up a lot of stock."