‘Born to barber’ Tom Bergman gives up the shears after 52 years

Barber Tom Bergman chatted up longtime customer Gary Sanders recently as he neared the end of a 52-year barbering career in Iowa City. Sanders says he enjoys the Hawkeye banter so much in this shop that he often stops by between haircuts.

Tom Bergman of Iowa City, now 73, can hardly remember when he did not yearn to be a barber.

When he was in fourth grade growing up in Montrose, Iowa, he took his birthday money and instead of a new bike, bought electric barber shears.

“I just thought it was pretty neat,” he told me. “I gave myself a haircut − and I’m sure it looked like it.”

But Tom had a knack with clippers, and soon he was giving his two brothers haircuts, then friends in high school. “Free of charge, of course,” he said. “They were the guinea pigs.”

By 1970, he was enrolled in barber school in Cedar Rapids. Then, because long hair was popular with young men, he added cosmetology school to his resume, then went through the phone book looking to join a shop in this area.

He worked a year at Vedepo Barber Shop on South Gilbert in Iowa City, then three years with Lloyds of Iowa at the Sycamore Mall, then decided to go on his own.

Tom Bergman, right, cuts Matthew Witry's hair as Stan Yoder, left, shampoos another client Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023 in Iowa City, Iowa. The pair have worked together in Stan's barbershop on South Linn Street for about five decades.

Stan Yoder had been barbering for a couple of years and had just moved Stan’s Barber Stylists to South Linn Street next to where the city library is now. He had a chair to rent to Tom, who was 26 at the time.

The arrangement worked.

And kept on working.

Tom Bergman trims the ends of Bruce Temple's hair Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023 in Iowa City, Iowa.

For the next 48 years – yes, nearly half a century – these two barbers labored independently in the small two-chair shop about five feet apart, clipping and styling and chatting with customers.

That now comes to an end with Tom’s retirement on Saturday, Dec. 30. All in all, his barbering career spans 52 years.

“I’ll still be here,” quipped Stan. “I’ve got a lease.” He plans to take his time finding somebody to fill Tom’s empty chair.

These guys seemed to complement each other. Tom is fairly verbose; Stan less so. You might expect the occasional disagreement working so close to another person for decade after decade.

“Nothing is perfect,” said Tom, “but we got along fine.”

Tom Bergman cuts Matthew Witry's hair Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023 in Iowa City, Iowa. Bergman is retiring at the end of the month.

Challenges and changes

Bigger tests in the shop may have come from customers, who often came in with magazine photos of the perm, afro, shag, mullet, or other styles of the decade they wanted replicated.

“Sometimes it was a challenge to tell them it wasn’t really the right thing for them,” said Tom, ‘but of course, the customer is always right.”

There were also times when Tom found himself wrestling around on the shop floor to finish the haircut of a squirming, reluctant or scared child.

Tom Bergman, a longtime Iowa City barber, cuts Bruce Temple's hair Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023.

“Electronics changed all of that,” he noted. He said kids watching cartoons on an iPad usually pay no attention to what their barber is doing.

Another helpful industry change, Tom said, was eliminating walk-in traffic in favor of haircuts by appointment only. “It used to be that a family of six might show up at ten minutes to five,” he said. “Well, that really changed what time you got home for supper.”

Tipping barbers was also a scarce practice when the shop opened. Now, Tom estimates more than half of their customers tip. He laughed to recall the lament of one of his typical male clients who said: “I’ve never tipped you in five years, but now my wife tells me I’m supposed to.”

Tom and Stan have been at it so long they are seeing many third-generation customers, and Tom confirmed a four-generation experience with the David Lubaroff family.

He showed me a drawing of scissors presented to him recently from one of his very young customers, with wishes for a happy retirement scrawled in crayon at the bottom. My guess is that one might be framed someday.

Tom Bergman is reflected in a mirror as he cuts Matthew Witry's hair Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023 in Iowa City, Iowa.

A Hawkeye hub

Their barber shop has been viewed as a hub for vibrant Hawkeye sports talk for more years than anybody can remember, with University of Iowa coaches often as contributing customers. Both Tom and Stan are black and gold enthusiasts and the shop décor shows it.

“There’s more Hawkeye knowledge per square foot in this place than anywhere else in Iowa,” said Gary Sanders, a loyal 40-year customer who often shows up just to talk. “There are very few businesses like this left downtown.”

“The BS initials (for barbershop) kind of wraps up everything,” said Tom with a grin.

When asked how many career haircuts he might have given at Stan’s, Tom could only say “thousands.” With a calculator and modest estimates, it’s easy to get to 100,000, not counting his previous four years at other shops.

A card reading "We feel it is our obligation to tell you how to take care of your hair. If we don't, we haven't done our job properly" hangs on the mirror at Tom Bergman's work station Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023 in Iowa City, Iowa.

Tom waxes nostalgic, thinking how drastically things changed in downtown Iowa City outside their window as the decades rolled by. Through it all, he and Stan kept the shop’s original “old school” look and feel intact, much to the delight of their longtime customers. Tom even brings out the nearly lost art of occasionally using a straight razor to shave a neck.

“People would tell us that the one thing they could count on about this place is that it was never going to change,” he said.

Except on Dec. 30, it did.

Tom Bergman snaps a photo of customer Bruce Temple's haircut so he will have reference photo to show his new barber Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023 in Iowa City, Iowa.

Tom said he is not retiring because he’s unhappy – he’s just ready for more free time. He and his wife Mary have a blended family of four boys, and he looks forward to biking more with her.

“I’ve enjoyed this job from the start,” he said, citing the longtime customers he will miss. It’s no surprise that with a lifelong career of talking to people, he has become something of a philosopher himself.

“I want to retire when I can still choose to, not when I have to,” he told me. “You need to stay green so you can grow. You don’t want to get stale. But it will be hard to say goodbye.”

“He’s ready,” said Stan.

Then Stan added: “I couldn’t ask for anybody better to work with. Given the chance, I would be willing to work with Tom another 48 years.”

