Born into conflict, 10-year old Syrian child is family's breadwinner

  • Mohammed Abu Rdan puts dishcloths in a bag, in front of the cleaning products factory, northern Aleppo
  • Mohammed Abu Rdan drinks tea inside a tent, at an internally displaced Syrian camp, in northern Aleppo
  • Mohammed Abu Rdan works at a cleaning products factory, in northern Aleppo
  • Mohammed Abu Rdan works at a cleaning products factory, in northern Aleppo
  • Mohammed Abu Rdan sits with his family inside a tent, at an internally displaced Syrian camp, in northern Aleppo
1 / 5

Born into conflict, 10-year old Syrian child is family's breadwinner

Mohammed Abu Rdan puts dishcloths in a bag, in front of the cleaning products factory, northern Aleppo
Mahmoud Hassouna
·3 min read

By Mahmoud Hassouna

ALEPPO, Syria (Reuters) - Mohammed Abu Rdan has known nothing but conflict throughout his short life.

Born in rural Aleppo in 2011 when peaceful protests against President Bashar al-Assad's government began, his childhood is anything but typical.

The protests quickly turned into a multi-sided conflict that has sucked in world powers, killed hundreds of thousands of people and displaced millions more and with it upended Abu Rdan's life.

Now living in a displaced peoples' camp in northern Aleppo, Abu Rdan has become his family's main breadwinner after heart disease rendered his father unfit to work.

Like for many other Syrian children, school has become a distant dream.

"We had a house and I used to go to school everyday.. but we came here... they destroyed our house and our school," Abu Rdan said.

The United Nations' Children's Fund (UNICEF) said earlier this month that 90% of children in the country are in need of humanitarian assistance, a 20% increase over the past year alone.

'GRAVE VIOLATIONS'

Ten years into the conflict, almost 2.45 million children in Syria and an additional 750,000 Syrian children in neighbouring countries are out of school, UNICEF figures show.

Abu Rdan wakes up at dawn every day and braves the cold to stand by the side of the highway and hitch a ride for the 10 kms (6.2 miles) to the cleaning products factory where he works.

His long working days, mostly up to 10 hours, earn him 100 Turkish liras ($13) a month. It is all the income his family makes.

Abu Rdan is paid in Turkey's currency as he lives and works in an area controlled by Turkish-backed rebels, having fled from his hometown, the village of Marshoureen which is now government-held.

Assad now holds sway over many parts of the country, helped by Russia's military and Iran's Shi'ite militias but Turkey, which backed rebels who sought to overthrow him, has power over swathes of territory in the northwest.

UNICEF says more than 75% of grave violations against children recorded in Syria in 2020 - including killing, maiming, recruitment into fighting, sexual violence and attacks on schools - were in the northwest.

Packing goods into large sacks, some of them twice his size, Abu Rdan is so exhausted by the time he goes back home he can do nothing but eat and sleep.

"When I come back from work I'm so tired, I just put my head down and I'm out," he said.

He shares a tent with his parents and three sisters that does little to shield them from Syria's harsh winter that includes torrential rain and snow.

To keep warm, he has become an expert at making his own cup of tea, working the gas cylinder with the confidence of a grown up.

Having been propelled into responsibilities far beyond his age, the 10-year old handles a lot of daily chores with the expertise of a much older man.

But he is still a child, giggling and playing with his three sisters in the tent.

(Reporting By Mahmoud Hassanou; Writing By Maha El Dahan; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

Recommended Stories

  • German liberals coy on kingmaker potential after state vote success

    Germany's liberal Free Democrats, emboldened by gains in a regional vote on Sunday, would not be drawn on Monday on their potential as kingmaker in a national government after federal elections in September. Germany holds federal elections in September and, with Chancellor Angela Merkel not seeking re-election after 16 years in office, her party suffered historic defeats in twin regional votes on Sunday, already missing the "Merkel bonus" she has brought it with four consecutive national election victories. In the southwestern automotive hub of Baden-Wuerttemberg, the business-friendly Free Democrats (FDP) increased their share of the vote to 10.5% from 8.3% at the previous election in 2016.

  • Merkel's CDU suffers record setback in state elections

    Germany's Christian Democrats slumped to record defeats in two regional votes on Sunday after a muddled coronavirus response, dealing a setback to the party which faces federal elections in September without Chancellor Angela Merkel. Merkel, in power since 2005, is not seeking re-election at the national vote and her Christian Democratic Union (CDU) is already missing the "Merkel bonus" she has brought them with four consecutive national election victories. Anger over a face mask procurement scandal in the CDU is compounding frustration among Germans with Merkel's conservative-led coalition over a sluggish coronavirus vaccine rollout caused by supply shortages and excessive bureaucracy.

  • Hong Kong widens vaccine scheme to people over 30, domestic helpers

    Hong Kong authorities said on Monday that the city's vaccine scheme would be widened to include those aged between 30-60 years old and domestic helpers, as they aim to increase take up amongst residents in the Asian financial hub. People have been relatively slow to come forward for vaccination since Hong Kong began unrolling its programme in February, starting with a vaccine made by China's Sinovac Biotech Ltd. The Pfizer/BioNTtech vaccine was added earlier this month. Around 190,000 people have received their first vaccination dose, around 2.5% of the city's population.

  • Ethiopia's Tigray crisis: Hospitals 'vandalised and looted'

    The health system in the conflict-hit Tigray region has "almost completely collapsed," says MSF.

  • Woman ‘created deepfake images of daughter’s cheerleader rivals to get them kicked off team’

    The 50-year-old mother was arrested on 4 March

  • Twitter's surprise counterattack to hold politicians accountable

    In this week's Insider Tech, we look at the battle for facts between Big Tech and politicians, and we pull back the curtain on Iconiq Capital.

  • Gold edges up on inflation bets as Fed meeting looms

    Gold edged higher on Monday on prospects of higher inflation following the approval of a $1.9 trillion U.S. stimulus bill, although elevated U.S. Treasury yields capped bullion's gains ahead of a Federal Reserve meeting. Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,729.12 per ounce by 1014 GMT. President Joe Biden signed the $1.9 trillion stimulus bill into law last week.

  • Dane who died from blood clot after AstraZeneca shot had `unusual symptoms', agency says

    A 60-year old Danish woman who died of a blood clot after receiving AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine had "highly unusual" symptoms, according to the Danish Medicines Agency. The woman had a low number of blood platelets and clots in small and large vessels, as well as bleeding, it said. A few similar cases were found in Norway and in the European Medicines Agency's (EMA) database of drug side effects, Danish Medicines Agency said.

  • Martial law imposed in parts of Myanmar city as deaths rise

    Myanmar's ruling junta has declared martial law in parts of the country's largest city as security forces killed more protesters in an increasingly lethal crackdown on resistance to last month's military coup. At least 38 people were killed Sunday and dozens were injured in one of the deadliest days of the crackdown, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, an independent group tracking the toll of the violence. Most of those killed — 34 — were in Yangon, where two townships, Hlaing Thar Yar and neighboring Shwepyitha were being placed under martial law.

  • Trump claims he could be cancelled ‘like Piers’ if he comments on Meghan interview, but says she’s ‘no good’

    ‘Yeah, she’s no good. I said that and now everybody’s seeing it,’ Mr Trump says

  • Ted Cruz demands probe and accuses Pentagon of bullying Tucker Carlson

    Cruz alleged military was undermining ‘its broader obligation to avoid political endorsements’ by responding to Tucker Carlson

  • NASCAR live updates: Martin Truex Jr. wins at Phoenix for the first time

    The NASCAR Cup Series races at Phoenix Raceway today and Brad Keselowski is starting on the pole. Lap-by-lap highlights and results here.

  • McManus: Biden scored a win on COVID relief, but the battle for hearts and minds is far from over

    Even sending $1400 checks to most Americans can't guarantee smooth sailing ahead for Biden and the Democrats.

  • An appreciation of Drew Brees, the retired Saints QB who Panthers fans loved to hate

    Drew Brees, who beat the Panthers more times than any other QB, has retired after 20 years in the NFL.

  • Rudy Giuliani will keep honorary degree despite pressure to revoke it after Capitol riot

    Former New York mayor was awarded doctorate in 2015

  • Adam Lowry breaks 3rd-period tie, Jets beat Maple Leafs 5-2

    Adam Lowry broke a tie at 7:39 of the third period and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-2 on Saturday night. Lowry added an assist, and Mark Scheifele and Mason Appleton also each had a goal and an assist to help the Jets take the three-game series 2-1. “We didn’t get ahead of ourselves,” Jets coach Maurice said.

  • "A boomtown feel": Florida's pandemic response gets a second look from the national media

    After a solid year of living with a pandemic, the national press is beginning to ask the question that even Democrats have been quietly pondering in the Sunshine State: Was Gov. Ron DeSantis' pandemic response right for Florida?Don't forget: More than 32,000 Floridians have died, a number the state's leaders rarely acknowledge, but our death rate is no worse than the national average — and better than some states with tighter restrictions.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The Los Angeles Times compared Florida and California's responses:"California imposed myriad restrictions that battered the economy, and have left most public school students learning at home for a year. ... Florida adopted a more laissez-faire approach decried by public health experts — allowing indoor restaurant dining, leaving masks optional and getting children back in classrooms sooner."But, it points out, "If California had Florida’s death rate, roughly 6,000 more Californians would be dead from COVID-19, and tens of thousands of additional patients likely would have landed in already overburdened hospitals. And if Florida had California’s death rate, roughly 3,000 fewer Floridians would be dead from COVID-19."On Sunday's front page, the New York Times explored the positives — from the booming real-estate market to Florida's low unemployment rate — of an early reopening: "Much of the state has a boomtown feel," writes Patricia Mazzei, "a sense of making up for months of lost time."The Times notes that Florida's unemployment rate is 5.1%, compared to 9.3% in California, 8.7% in New York and 6.9% in Texas."That debate about reopening schools? It came and went months ago. Children have been in classrooms since the fall."The big picture: Much of the public part of DeSantis' pandemic response feels more and more like an audition for a 2024 presidential run, which Politico's Marc Caputo has noted."With a COVID death count cover-up consuming New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and a pandemic-related recall effort haunting California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Republicans are embracing DeSantis as a red-state exemplar."Our thought bubble: We've long known that the state's pro-business Republican leadership was making a sort of grand bargain: that the death toll was the price paid for keeping commerce flowing and keeping kids in school. The closer you are to either loss or to the fullness of life will likely determine how you feel about the state's response.This story first appeared in the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.Sign up here.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Myers leads Vancouver past Edmonton 2-1

    Tyler Myers scored midway through the third period, leading the Vancouver Canucks to a 2-1 win over the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday night. Bo Horvat also scored for the Canucks (12-17-2), shoveling the puck in on a power play in the second period. Horvat said his goal was anything but a thing of beauty.

  • Young married South Koreans are pretending to be single in order to skip the line for affordable housing

    Some South Korean couples may be holding off on registering their marriages to move up the queue for affordable housing and to avoid high housing taxes.

  • Billie Eilish said winning the Grammy for record of the year is 'embarrassing' and dedicated her speech to Megan Thee Stallion

    The 19-year-old won her seventh Grammy Award on Sunday for "Everything I Wanted." It was her second time in a row winning record of the year.