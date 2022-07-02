Born found not guilty of murder, guilty of manslaughter

Jul. 2—A jury in federal court recently found a man accused of killing a fellow inmate in the county jail not guilty of murder, but guilty of a lesser charge of manslaughter.

Kalup Allen Born, 24, killed 42-year-old Billy Joe Johnson in December 2020 while the two were incarcerated in the Pontotoc County Justice Center.

According to a federal court document, the jury found Born not guilty of first-degree murder in Indian Country, not guilty of second-degree murder in Indian Country, but guilty on a third, lesser offense of voluntary manslaughter in Indian Country.

According to federal law, "voluntary" is described as "upon a sudden quarrel or heat of passion."

The law also goes on to read, "Within the special maritime and territorial jurisdiction of the United States, Whoever is guilty of voluntary manslaughter, shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than 15 years, or both."

Born and Johnson were incarcerated in a segregation pod in the Justice Center when Johnson was killed, according to Sheriff John Christian.

Christian said video footage shows on Dec. 14, 2020, Born walked over to Johnson, and, after words were exchanged, Born "sucker punched" Johnson, knocking him to the ground.

Christian said Born then began stomping on Johnson's head. Video footage shows that Born stomped on Johnson's head more than two dozen times, according to a court affidavit.

Johnson was hospitalized, but succumbed to his injuries Dec. 19, 2020.

At the time, Born was incarcerated in the justice center on multiple charges

including murder. Born is accused of kidnapping and killing 70-year-old Brenda Carter in 2017.

Born's state charges were dismissed in relation to the "McGirt v. Oklahoma" ruling by the United States Supreme Court in 2020, and he was later indicted in federal court.

The trial for that case is scheduled for Dec. 5.