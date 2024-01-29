Born from George Floyd tragedy, group aims to foster change in Pensacola

The murder of George Floyd in summer 2020 by a police officer in Minneapolis led Julian and Kim MacQueen to act locally.

The couple, founders of Innisfree Hotels, started the Equity Project Alliance in Pensacola to fight, he said, "systemic racism as part of our culture that exists not just in Pensacola but across the country and the world. It was basically a call to action about what we could do locally."

Now Lusharon Wiley, former vice president of corporate culture at Innisfree, has been named the EPA's first full-time executive director. The EPA is administered by Innisfree's corporate social responsibility and outreach program, The Hive.

"She's spent her whole life in preparation for this position," Julian MacQueen said. "She was one of the Equity Project Alliance's founding members, and in her career she has always had diversity and inclusion at the top of her mind."

Wiley, who turns 72 in weeks, is a two-time cancer survivor who, before joining Innisfree six years ago, worked in both Academic Affairs and Student Affairs at the University of West Florida, where she would eventually become Associate Dean. She led many diversity and inclusion initiatives at the university and founded the Argo Pantry to ensure UWF students had access to food.

The EPA's mission is to engage businesses and leaders to be a "progressive catalyst that confronts systematic racism and promotes transformative thinking, unity and equity for everyone."

"There were about 15 folks who came together to work on this," said Wiley, who earned a bachelor's degree in political science at Tuskegee University, and later, a Doctor of Education degree from UWF. "They were people from business, and it was important to have them involved. We sat down for really a year and a half to sort of try and get to know each other and understand the issues."

The EPA gathered extensive data on racial disparities — covering education, life expectancy, standard of living, policing and more — and hosted quarterly dinner discussions where people were encouraged to learn about systemic racism and potential and actionable countermeasures.

"We have people from different backgrounds and different racial groups, people with different thoughts, different genders, ages, etc.," Wiley said. "You begin to build trust when you have a genuine desire to make your community better."

MacQueen believes Wiley's history and experience in diversity and equity initiatives will help guide the organization to effect positive change in Pensacola.

"The goal is to create transformative conversations," MacQueen said. "It's not about bringing in talking heads. It's more about inclusivity and changing hearts and minds about what systematic racism is and how insidious it is. As a white male Southerner from Birmingham, I will never understand what it's like to live in Black skin in Pensacola. I can never understand it. All I can do is empathize and confront and understand that racism."

In its short time, the EPA has made micro-loans to struggling businesses and entrepreneurs, and given support to arts and educations programs, including a theater boot camp at the Dixon School of Arts and Sciences, a private school the McQueen's helped fund with a $1.25 million donation in 2019.

"We want to communicate so we can develop an ecosystem where we're working with other businesses collaboratively toward shared goals, including curriculum development and job training. We want to building unity and ensure that everyone's voice is heard."

Lloyd Reshard, board chair of the Pensacola-based Kakua Institute, said that is one of the group's strengths − a variety of voices.

"We sit and talk and have frank conversations," Reshard said. "We try to understand each other. I have shared my story about growing up in poverty, and how it was government funded programs that helped me go through that invisible wall of systematic racism. My great grandfather was a slave ... people don't understand how closely we are still tied to those experiences."

The Kukua Institute uses history, technology and education to promote Black success, entrepreneurship and leadership.

Other members of the EPA include leaders from the Gulf Coast Minority Chamber of Commerce, Nowak Enterprises, Xerox Business Solutions Southeast, Metrics + Measure Marketing Firm, Kak Consulting and more.

"We're working with a lot of different partners and talking to a lot of different groups," Wiley said. "The whole idea is being inclusive and creating environments where everyone feels welcome and is taken care of and treated fairly.

