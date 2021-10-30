Born In Ghana. Raised In Houston. Now An MBA Student In The UK

Born in Ghana, raised in Houston, Eugene Annan has settled in Manchester to embark upon his journey as an MBA student at Alliance Manchester Business School. Courtesy photo

Eugene Annan got a job at General Mills, the U.S.-based food giant, straight out of college. As a recent graduate from Texas A&M University, he was passionate about creating solutions that could make a real impact.

He was also a chemical engineering major — not the most ideal degree for management.

“The reality of the world is that people with engineering degrees end up working in plants or factories,” Annan says. But he was still excited to work for General Mills, a huge corporation with countless projects around the globe.

He started as a manufacturing engineering associate in Atlanta and was soon given the opportunity to be the project manager of a startup. Though he had experience in managing processes and improving what already existed, he didn’t know much about creating something from scratch.

“I really did think it was a fascinating project that shifted my path and made me think, ‘Okay, maybe getting my MBA might be the next best route for me,’” he says.

A BIG MOVE

Annan is now a student at Alliance Manchester Business School, set to graduate in 2022.

“It’s really tricky, because I’ll be honest, as a chemical engineer I can talk about all the theoretical stuff, but in terms of like real life applicability, I would say that program hadn’t given me too much exposure,” Annan says.

Throughout his career, he noticed that “some business guys somewhere will analyze the information you give them but ultimately make the decision.” His father, who is also an engineer, often complained to Annan about dealing with managers and businessmen who didn’t know the challenges faced — and solved — by engineers.

Annan knew that transitioning into business would be the right step to fill in his learning gaps. So he quit his job at General Mills to pursue bigger passions.

Story continues

A WAY TO MAKE AN IMPACT

Problem-solving is engrained in Annan through his upbringing in Ghana, where he learned to find joy in working with others in a collective and collaborative culture.

“Jamestown is usually considered one of the poorest neighborhoods in Ghana. I was raised by my grandparents and my mom. But as a result, compared to everyone else, I felt like I had a lot,” he says. “You know that you’re aren’t growing up in the nicest part of town. But on a relative scale, I felt like pretty comfortable just based on what I had.”

When Annan was 9, his family moved to San Ramon, California. His father joined them subsequently. Strapped for money, the family moved to Houston.

He felt an intense shift in his reality. “My graduating class had about 700 people and I was about one of 15 black kids,” he says. But he knew that he had opportunities that his friend in Ghana didn’t have. “In high school, I took pre-calculus and calculus, and things which a lot of people are introduced to in college for the first time,” he says.

Annan says like a typical African kid, he was pushed toward a STEM major. Luckily, he was good at math and enjoyed solving problems for fun.

Once the family left Ghana, it took them almost seven years to go back. Annan, 17 by then, along with his mother, remembers being told not to drink the water at home. This left a mark on him.

“It inspired me to do chemical engineering. That way, I could make an impact,” he says, helping people who face these problems every day.

PRESIDENT OF THE CONSULTING CLUB

For now, Annan is taking full advantage of the MBA program. He applied to become the president of the school’s consulting club and got the position. Though the club has existed for a long time, engagement often fluctuated.

“I wanted to involve myself in a space that would force me to learn as much as possible about it,” he says.

Holding elections for other positions in the club was Annan’s first order of business. He drafted an email with details about the application process and the goals of the clubs. “I think I got people very excited,” he says.

The school prides itself on being diverse and inclusive, so when it came to the team, he made sure that there was an equal number of men and women, and each member represented a continent. It may be a small change but it helps, he says. The first six months of the program were online. April through May allowed a hybrid system with seminar discussions in person while lectures continued online.

A GOOD PROGRAM FOR U.S. STUDENTS WHO WANT TO WORK INTERNATIONALLY

“I knew this coming in but it’s just more profound when it’s right in front of you. We’re all getting our MBA to meet people. Being a full-time student and having restrictions set by the country made it a bit tricky to experience a lot of things,” he says.

Team-building exercises to ease students into the program were cancelled. “I did a project with a guy from Chile, a girl from India and a girl from Germany,” he says. Because of the restrictions, they completed the project online before they ever met each other.

“If you want an international career and you’re in the U.S., I 100% recommend this program. Though, some people also just do this for the experience,” he emphasizes. “Coming abroad, but knowing that not everyone looks like me, speaks the same language as me and all those things — it’s like something that I’m comfortable with.”

DON’T MISS ALL IN THE FAMILY: AT CORNELL, A FOCUS ON THE LITTLE GUYS and THE B-SCHOOL PROFESSOR WHO BECAME A POTATO

The post Born In Ghana. Raised In Houston. Now An MBA Student In The UK appeared first on Poets&Quants.