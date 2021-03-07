Born out of love: How the baby they gave up 50 years ago reunited high school sweethearts

Dana Hunsinger Benbow, Indianapolis Star
·9 min read

INDIANAPOLIS — How their teenage love story would end was beyond their control. Donna Horn, a cheerleader, was pregnant. Joe Cougill, a star high school athlete, was the father.

On a spring day in 1968, the Cougill and Horn families sat down to talk, but mostly it was the fathers who talked.

"Joe will do whatever you want him to," Joe's dad said to Donna's dad, according to Cougill. "If you want Joe to marry Donna, he will marry Donna. If you want Joe to keep this secret, Joe will keep it secret. If you want Donna to have the baby, Joe will support her. If you don't want him to be part of her life, Joe won't."

Donna's father wanted Joe to never speak to his daughter again.

Joe and Donna Cougill were high school sweethearts in the late 1960s.
Joe and Donna Cougill were high school sweethearts in the late 1960s.

Amid the tears and heartbreak brought on by an abrupt end to a two-year love story, the mandate was issued by the parents, and the promise was made by the teens. Joe would never call Donna again and Donna would never call Joe again.

For five decades, they made good on that promise. Until one day, 51 years later, their baby girl who'd been put up for adoption found them. She brought them together.

And they fell in love all over again.

'I think you're my biological father'

Joe was in the office of an auto dealership in Greenfield, waiting to have lunch with his son, who sells cars for a living. It was June 29, 2019, and across his phone came a text from a woman named Laura Mabry.

Hi Joe, I got your name from Donna. I don’t know how to lob this to you but I think you're my biological father. I don’t want anything from you. I just want to find out where I came from.

"My freaking head just dropped onto the desk, going, 'What?'" said Joe. "Obviously, Donna and I spent two years together in high school. Obviously, we knew she got pregnant."

But Joe never knew what had happened after that. Did Donna have the baby? Did she keep the baby? Was it a boy or a girl? Did she put the baby up for adoption?

Joe knows it sounds strange, but over the years there has been a certain patch of grass in his yard and when he mowed that patch, he would think about Donna.

"And I thought, 'Do I have a son? Do I have a daughter?'" he said. "I can’t tell you over the years how many times I had wondered."

Laura had wondered, too. What were her biological parents like? She had grown up with a wonderful mom and dad, a great life. She had attended Franklin Central High School in Indianapolis, just like Joe and Donna.

Joe and Donna Cougill with their daughter, Laura Mabry (center), who the Cougills say is responsible for reuniting them, leading to their marriage.
Joe and Donna Cougill with their daughter, Laura Mabry (center), who the Cougills say is responsible for reuniting them, leading to their marriage.

"But as an adopted person, you always grow up thinking, 'I don’t really look like my family,'" said Laura, who now lives in Arkansas. "I did always have a general curiosity. It wasn’t nagging at me, but it was always there."

Then in 1995, Laura had her son. And in 1998, she had her daughter.

"It was the first time in my life that a biological person really looked like me," she said. "I look like this person and it made me think, there is someone else that looks like me."

Her curiosity to find out where she came from, who her biological parents were, grew more intense. But it was the 1990s, and the internet and searching and connecting wasn't as easy as it is today.

Then life got in the way. Laura pushed the idea to the back of her mind, but it never left.

Strangers who became heroes: The amazing ways people helped each other weather the Texas storm

'She was all I wanted'

They had met in the fall as the leaves turned and classes began. Joe was a freshman and Donna a sophomore.

Except for school, they didn't see each other much in the beginning. A sweet smile in the hallway, a wink at lunch, a note passed after class. During the week, they weren't allowed to date.

At home each evening, though, their parents let them have a 10-minute phone call. Joe and Donna would try to find a spot in the house where they could whisper their feelings so no one else in the house could hear.

"We were first loves," Joe said. "She was all I wanted, and I was all she wanted."

Joe Cougill was a star athlete in high school at Franklin Central.
Joe Cougill was a star athlete in high school at Franklin Central.

At school, Joe was a superstar. He was the starting varsity quarterback as a freshman, then started on the varsity basketball team. During track season in the spring, he was the second-fastest runner on the squad. The next year he became Franklin Central's star baseball pitcher.

Donna went to all Joe's events she could get to, even if just to catch a glimpse of him. The weekends were what they longed for. Sometimes, they were allowed to hang out on a lazy Saturday at one of their houses.

"We never had a disagreement or argument. We just got along tremendously," Joe said. "We liked hanging out with each other. It was obvious first love."

And then Joe got his driver's license December 1967. His mom had a 1962 Chevy station wagon.

"The seat folded right down," Joe said.

Donna found out she was pregnant at the beginning of April. The families had that talk. The two were told their relationship was over.

The Horns had already planned to move in the fall of Donna's senior year. She had planned to finish her last year of high school out at Franklin Central, but after the pregnancy, the move was a perfect explanation for why she was gone.

"People just assumed I moved away," she said. But losing Joe, "it was devastating to me."

'That has haunted me'

Donna remembers as if it were yesterday, going to Community East hospital Nov. 5, 1968. She was in labor and she was devastated. This was not the day she wanted to have the baby.

Nov. 5 was Joe's 17th birthday and she loved him. It was another brutal reminder they weren't together.

And then when Donna walked in that morning, Joe's mother, who worked as a patient representative at that hospital, was the first person Donna and her mother saw. Another reminder.

"That’s the first time I ever heard my mother swear in my ear," said Donna.

Inside the delivery room, Donna gave birth to the baby she planned to never see again. She and her mother had talked about it at length, deciding that after the baby was born, Donna wouldn't hold the baby. She wouldn't look at the baby.

"There was some mistake," Donna said.

A nurse walked in and placed Laura in Donna's arms. For 30 minutes, she held her baby girl.

"That has haunted me," Donna said.

Donna Cougill (left) and her daughter Laura Mabry at roughly the same age. Donna was a cheerleader at Franklin Central and Laura was a mat maid for the wrestling team at the same school.
Donna Cougill (left) and her daughter Laura Mabry at roughly the same age. Donna was a cheerleader at Franklin Central and Laura was a mat maid for the wrestling team at the same school.

Joe knows how much easier he had it, a teenage father who had none of the responsibilities of a father, who went on with his life. His name was in newspaper articles weekly for all of his sports accolades.

"Was there talk? Was there discussion? Were there rumors? Absolutely," he said. "Everybody wanted to know."

Joe kept quiet. He had a hard time getting past the heartache, though. He didn't go on a single date his junior year. And he had plenty of girls asking.

He thought about Donna and what she was going through, the emotional and physical toll placed on her.

"Her feelings and the things she went through," Joe said, "were 100 times more magnified than mine."

'We had 50 years of living'

Joe went on to Indiana State where he played football. In the five decades since he and Donna parted, he married and divorced twice, taught high school, coached and owned a sunglasses company. In 2019, he was a single man, working at Walmart and the father of two children.

Donna earned her high school diploma and worked at the Fort Benjamin Harrison finance center. She married twice; her second husband passed away from cancer in 2011. Donna, a breast cancer survivor, had three children. In 2019, Donna was a single woman.

Both were doing just fine in life. Neither knew what was coming.

But 2019 was the year Laura's husband got her a 23andMe DNA and genetic testing kit as a gift. He had seen her sobbing as she watched TLC's "Long Lost Family," as people were reunited with their biological relatives.

Laura was sitting in bed when the results came in. You have a relative, an uncle with the last name Horn. She read it again. And again.

"Oh my gosh, that’s got to be (Donna's) brother," Laura said to herself. Her mom had told her only Donna's maiden name where she had been born. "I got this rush of emotions."

Then Donna's sister popped up as a relative. Laura mailed her a letter, thinking she might be her biological mother. She sent both of them her contact information. Laura was sitting in her office at the University of Arkansas when the email came across.

It was Donna reaching out. I am your biological mother. I feel like I owe you this. Whatever you want to know.

"I went into my boss and colleagues' office and said, 'You guys are not going to believe this,'" Laura said. "I just could not believe it. I had been waiting all these years."

Donna offered Laura the name of her biological father.

In another twist of fate, Laura already knew of Joe. Her best friend in high school had married Joe's nephew.

After 50 years apart, Joe and Donna Cougill are back together.
After 50 years apart, Joe and Donna Cougill are back together.

When she talked to Joe on the phone for the first time, the first words out of his mouth was this: "Oh gosh, if you look anything like Donna I bet you’re so pretty."

Laura thought that was so sweet, after all these years, that love in his voice. Laura helped Donna and Joe get in touch. The two started talking and never stopped. When they met, they hugged and it felt like 50 years melted away.

"We saw each other and we hugged each other and we cried," Joe said. "We knew. We knew. You know what I mean?"

They were married in May.

Bringing her biological parents back together is not what Laura had intended when she went looking for them. All she wanted was to find out where she came from. To ask if she was born out of love.

"It really does feel good to be part of..." Laura trails off. To be part of finishing out that teenage love story.

And yes. The answer is yes. She was born out of love.

Follow IndyStar reporter Dana Benbow on Twitter: @DanaBenbow

Five states are rolling back mask mandates: More could be on the way. Here's what it could mean for all of us.

A ‘gobsmacking' number of students in need aren’t applying to college: Are we missing 'an entire generation'?

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana HS sweethearts reunited by daughter, DNA test after 50 years

Recommended Stories

  • Tom Brady has great reaction to his rookie card selling for incredible record price

    The sport card market is booming, and Tom Brady is one of the industry's most popular players. One of his best rookie cards just sold for an incredible record price.

  • I Gave Up Trying To Keep Things ‘Normal’ For My Kids Right Now

    It's impossible for parents to keep things normal for their kids during a pandemic.

  • Britney Spears' Boyfriend Sam Asghari Says He Wants "to Be a Young Dad"

    In a new interview, Britney Spears' boyfriend Sam Asghari revealed his hopes for his relationship and says he doesn't "mind becoming a father" while young.

  • Most retirees find retirement doesn't live up to their expectations

    Fewer than 1 in 4 Americans think their current retirement lifestyle aligns with what they planned for their retirement to be, according to EBRI’s survey.

  • ‘I’m so confused’: People baffled as Kevin McCarthy reads Green Eggs and Ham in protest at pulling of Seuss books

    ‘Democrats are passing Covid relief And Republicans are reading Dr Seuss’ says one reply

  • Ted Cruz ‘traitor’ billboards go up in his Texas neighbourhood

    Activist group says Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley ‘deserve most blame for firing up violent mob of Trump supporters that attacked US Capitol and killed five people’

  • Covid: Dalai Lama urges others to get vaccinated as he receives first shot

    The Tibetan spiritual leader urges others to "take this injection" as he gets the AstraZeneca jab.

  • Explainer: How the EU will respond to Britain's Northern Ireland move

    The European Union has promised legal action after the British government unilaterally extended a grace period for checks on food imports to Northern Ireland, a move that Brussels said breached the terms of London's EU divorce deal. Provisions of the Withdrawal Agreement and the protocol on Ireland/Northern Ireland set out the EU's course of action. Britain signed them when it formally left the EU in January 2020.

  • Myanmar coup: The young rebels risking their lives for the future

    Opponents of Myanmar's military coup face daily threats and violence, and yet defiance continues.

  • The GOP is having a change of heart on economics. It could have implications for policymaking.

    Deep economic hardship — rising income inequality and escalating costs of health care and college tuition — could be driving the shift.

  • 'Lesson fully received': An 18-year-old charged in the Capitol riot says he was 'wrong' and begged a judge to release him

    A Georgia teenager who boasted on Instagram about storming the Capitol in January begged a federal judge to release him ahead of his trial.

  • Austria suspends AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine batch after death

    Austrian authorities have suspended inoculations with a batch of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine as a precaution while investigating the death of one person and the illness of another after the shots, a health agency said on Sunday. "The Federal Office for Safety in Health Care (BASG) has received two reports in a temporal connection with a vaccination from the same batch of the AstraZeneca vaccine in the district clinic of Zwettl" in Lower Austria province, it said. One 49-year-old woman died as a result of severe coagulation disorders, while a 35-year-old woman developed a pulmonary embolism and is recovering, it said.

  • Biden says $1,400 stimulus payments can start going out this month

    President Biden said Saturday that the Senate passage of his $1.9 trillion COVID relief package means the $1,400 direct payments for most Americans can begin going out later this month. Driving the news: The Senate voted 50-49 Saturday to approve the sweeping legislation. The House is expected to pass the Senate's version of the bill next week before it heads to Biden's desk for his signature.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: As part of the legislation, individuals who make less than $75,000 or heads of households who make up to $112,500 will qualify for the $1,400 payments. Couples who make less than $150,000 will get $2,800.Individuals who make between $75,000 and $80,000 and couples who earn between $150,000 and $160,000 will receive a reduced payment.Parents who qualify will get an additional $1,400 for every child claimed on their most recent tax returns.What he's saying: "Everything that is in this package is designed to relieve the suffering and meet the most urgent needs of the nation and put us in a better position to prevail," Biden said following the Saturday passage of the bill. "This plan will get checks out the door, starting this month to the American people who so desperately need the help," he added. "The resources in this plan will be used to expand and speed up manufacturing and distribution of vaccines so we can get every single American vaccinated sooner rather than later.""I promised the American people that help is on the way. Today, I can say we've taken one more giant step forward in delivering on that promise." The bottom line: "This plan puts us on a path to beating the virus. This plan gives those families who are struggling the most the help and breathing room to get through this moment. This plan gives small businesses in this country a fighting chance to survive," Biden said. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • A Missouri pastor is reportedly seeking 'professional counseling' after he told women to lose weight and strive to be like Melania Trump for their husbands

    Pastor Stewart-Allen Clark of Missouri's Malden First General Baptist Church gushed over an "epic trophy wife" and warned, "don't let yourself go."

  • Who truly was the most dishonest president?

    Past US presidents have left a legacy of untruths ranging from the bizarre to the horrifying.

  • Meghan, Duchess of Sussex 'called all the PR shots', say royal sources despite Oprah interview claims she was gagged

    The Duchess of Sussex “called all the shots” when it came to managing her own media, royal sources have said, casting doubt on her claim she could not be interviewed by Oprah Winfrey three years ago. Multiple royal sources have told The Telegraph the 39-year-old former actress “had full control” over her media interviews and had personally forged relationships not only with Ms Winfrey, but other powerful industry figures including Vogue editor Edward Enninful. In a teaser clip released from the Sussexes’s interview with the US chat show host, due to be aired in the US on Sunday, the Duchess said it felt “liberating” to be able to speak and accused the Royal family of effectively gagging her and taking away that choice. “It’s really liberating to be able to have the right and the privilege in some ways to be able to say yes, I’m ready to talk, to be able to make a choice on your own and be able to speak for yourself,” the Duchess said. In the clip, the Duchess and Ms Winfrey reference the fact that a royal aide was listening in to their first phone call in February 2018, although it is understood the pair had spoken privately before then.

  • UNC’s historic blowout of Duke puts a strange bow on a strange season

    North Carolina’s 91-73 win was its biggest over Duke at the Smith Center since 1998.

  • Biden says Americans will start receiving their $1,400 stimulus checks 'this month'

    "This plan will get checks out the door, starting this month, to the American people who so desperately need the help," Biden said Saturday.

  • Prince Harry and Meghan's Oprah interview: Five thorny issues that could make for uncomfortable viewing

    The Royal family will assume the brace position as it awaits a stream of damaging revelations by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in their Oprah Winfrey interview. The slickly produced, dramatic teasers quashed any lingering hopes that the couple might stick to more mundane and diplomatic subject matters. Instead, they will tell “their truth”, lifting the lid on life behind palace walls in a manner no member of the family has done for decades. The couple intend the interview to draw a line under their grievances and mark the end of that chapter of their lives, allowing them to finally look to the future. But in reality, the issues that they raise, the allegations they make, are expected to be explosive, with potentially serious and long-term implications for the monarchy.

  • With No Votes to Spare, Biden Gets a Win Obama and Clinton Would Have Envied

    Even with all the compromises—and the agita on the left—the Covid relief bill may be just what the Democrats needed to deliver.