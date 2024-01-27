‘Born and raised here’: New AISD superintendent ready for new role

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Matias Segura has been the interim superintendent of Austin Independent School District for about a year, but Thursday night the board voted to approve his new contract.

Board members approved a contract that pays Segura an annual salary of $362,250. The contract lasts until August 2028.

Austin ISD has seen a lot of leadership changes over the past few years. Dr. Stephanie Elizalde left in 2022 for Dallas Independent School District, then Dr. Anthony Mays stepped in as interim superintendent before leaving for Alief Independent School District that same year.

Segura stepped into his role as interim superintendent in December 2022 and held the title until he was named permanent superintendent in January.

“I want to be here, I don’t intend on going anywhere,” said Segura. “Being a student of AISD ,living here my entire life, it is an incredible opportunity and I am going to do everything I can to make sure we are successful.”

Segura said his mom was a teacher in the district for more than 40 years and his kids go to school in the district. He has deep ties to AISD and hopes to improve the culture.

“As we talk about priorities for AISD you will hear me say climate and culture, staff retention, the single most important thing that will move student outcomes is the relationship with the educators in the classroom,” Segura said.

At 15, she needs special education and homebound services to learn. For weeks, she got neither

Segura inherited a number of issues when he took over the position. There was a major backlog for special education evaluations and correcting this has been one of his top priorities.

“Compliance is one little piece of it, it is truly ensuring that we have an inclusive system that allows our students with additional needs to be serviced and supported at their local campus,” Segura said.

While he admits he never thought he would be in this position as superintendent, Segura said he’s ready for the job.

“I believe in public education and AISD is an incredible organization and we are going to do incredible things,” he said.

Segura is currently completing a Superintendent Educator Preparatory Program, according to the district. That program, along with other requirements, would allow him to obtain a Superintendent Certification.

The Texas Education Agency commissioner may waive the requirement for certification of a superintendent if requested by a school district though.

Six superintendent certification waivers have been granted in Texas since last school year.

