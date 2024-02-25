Boro police prep for N.J. chiefs association visit

PITMAN – A team of outside assessors is here on Monday to take one last, close look at how the borough police force does its job.

For the first time in its history, which dates to 1876, the department is asking outside experts to evaluate how it does its job. Civilians also are getting an opportunity to register opinions.

The prize is a stamp of approval from the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police. The final, on-site assessment will be done by its New Jersey Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission. The full commission also decides the outcome.

Police Chief Daniel McAteer said Thursday the goal is ensuring the department is meeting the profession’s “best practices” and to have the community see it.

“It has not been easy because, as a small agency providing full services to our community, we could not afford to hire an outside private company to complete the process and we did it all inside the PPD,” McAteer said.

Pitman has 18 full-time officers, including its chief, along with two part-time, Class II officers and a full-time civilian office administrator.

McAteer said Sgt. Andrew Carson has managed the accreditation review.

Boro workers, community can weigh in on police

Borough employees and the general public can submit comments by calling (856) 589-3501, extension 7139 between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Monday. Callers are limited to 5 minutes and comments must focus on the department’s ability to meet commission standards.

Written comments should be emailed to the Accreditation Program at hdelgado@njsacop.org or mailed to the N.J. State Association of Chiefs of Police, Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission at 751 Route 73 North, Suite 12, Marlton, N.J. 08053.

If granted, accreditation would be good for three years. Pitman would have to file annual compliance reports. The benefits of commission approval include as a defense on lawsuits.

