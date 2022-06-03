Borouge Soars in Debut After Staging Abu Dhabi’s Biggest IPO

Farah Elbahrawy
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) --

Most Read from Bloomberg

Borouge, a chemicals joint venture between the United Arab Emirates’ main oil company and Borealis AG, surged in its trading debut after raising $2 billion in Abu Dhabi’s biggest listing.

The shares rose as much as 20% to 2.95 dirhams on Friday, valuing Borouge at just over 88 billion dirhams ($24 billion). The shares were priced at 2.45 dirhams each.

The IPO attracted $83 billion of orders in the latest sign of strong demand for listings in the region. It drew interest from the likes of BlackRock Inc. and Fidelity, Bloomberg reported last week. Seven cornerstone investors agreed to subscribe for $570 million worth of shares, including Gautam Adani, Asia’s richest man.

Listings on Gulf stock exchanges are on track for their best-ever first half as high oil prices and broad economic reforms draw investors to the region. IPOs in the Middle East have fetched $11.4 billion in the first five months of the year, already eclipsing the amount raised in any other first half, data compiled by Bloomberg show.

Read More: Middle East IPOs on Track for Best Ever First Half as Oil Surges

In addition to Borouge, Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. has sold stakes in two units over the last year -- Adnoc Drilling and fertilizer firm Fertiglobe. Shares in the drilling unit have risen 41% since listing, while Fertiglobe’s stock has doubled.

Abu Dhabi-based Borouge makes specialty plastics for manufacturing and consumer goods. It has said it will pay $975 million in dividend for the financial year 2022, rising to at least $1.3 billion for 2023.

At the offer price, the projected dividend for next year implies a yield of 6.5%. That’s above the average of 2.7% for listed specialty chemical firms, according to data compiled by Bloomberg Intelligence.

Citigroup Inc., First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC, HSBC Holdings Plc and Morgan Stanley were the joint global coordinators for the IPO.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Earthquake Response to Be Focus of Social Bond Planned by Tokyo

    (Bloomberg) -- Tokyo is planning to sell a social bond to help prepare for the eventuality of a giant earthquake in the world’s biggest metropolitan area.Most Read from BloombergOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutApple Plans to Make the iPad More Like a Laptop and Less Like a PhoneJamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for Economic ‘Hurricane’Stocks Decline as Data Show a Still-Ho

  • Walmart to add 4,000 jobs with four new U.S. fulfillment centers

    Walmart Inc announced plans on Thursday to open four new fulfillment centers in the United States over the next two years, creating 4,000 new jobs that will expand its delivery network and make workers' jobs easier. The moves come as companies struggle to find and retain workers in a tight labor market. The nation's largest retailer also plans to widen to all global employees an education and training program launched for U.S. workers in 2016.

  • India Rice Farmers to Maintain Acreage on Normal Rain Forecast

    (Bloomberg) -- Rice farmers in India, the top exporter, will be working full tilt this growing season to take advantage of a good monsoon and prospects that the government will boost grain purchases to safeguard food security. Most Read from BloombergOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutApple Plans to Make the iPad More Like a Laptop and Less Like a PhoneJamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Brac

  • Panasonic finalising choice of U.S. state for battery plant - exec

    Japan's Panasonic Holdings Corp, which makes batteries for electric car maker Tesla, is finalising a decision on which U.S. state it will choose as the site for a new battery plant, a top executive said on Friday. "We've been making various considerations, but we are starting to finalise," said Panasonic Energy Chief Executive Officer Kazuo Tadanobu, speaking to reporters during a round table event. The Japanese conglomerate is looking at potential factory sites in Kansas and Oklahoma to supply the batteries to the U.S. electric automaker's plant in Texas, two people with knowledge of the plan have said.

  • Test makers target monkeypox market as cases surge

    Diagnostic companies are racing to develop tests for monkeypox, hoping to tap into a new market as governments ramp up efforts to trace the world's first major outbreak of the viral infection outside of Africa. The scramble started last month, much like early 2020 when companies rushed to make kits to help diagnose COVID-19, creating a multibillion-dollar boon for test makers. But demand for monkeypox tests will be a fraction of what it was for COVID, given monkeypox is not as transmissible nor as dangerous as COVID - it typically spreads through close contact and can cause flu-like symptoms and pus-filled skin lesions that usually resolve on their own within weeks.

  • Japan Passes Stablecoin Bill That Enshrines Investor Protection

    (Bloomberg) -- Japan became one of the first major economies to introduce a legal framework around stablecoins, the cryptocurrencies thrust into the global spotlight by last month’s collapse of the TerraUSD token. Most Read from BloombergOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutApple Plans to Make the iPad More Like a Laptop and Less Like a PhoneJamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself fo

  • Winklevoss Twins’ Gemini Sued by CFTC Over Bitcoin Futures

    (Bloomberg) -- The Winklevoss twins’ Gemini Trust Co. is being sued by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission for allegedly misleading the derivatives regulator in a bid to launch the first US-regulated Bitcoin futures contract.Most Read from BloombergOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutApple Plans to Make the iPad More Like a Laptop and Less Like a PhoneJamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is B

  • Stocks Edge Higher Before Key US Payrolls Report: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- European shares crept higher, following gains in their Wall Street peers, ahead of a key US jobs report that investors will study for clues on the pace of central bank policy tightening. Most Read from BloombergOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutApple Plans to Make the iPad More Like a Laptop and Less Like a PhoneJamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for Economic ‘

  • Oil prices gain slightly as OPEC+ plan disappoints

    MELBOURNE/SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices edged higher on Friday as markets shrugged off the decision of OPEC+ to increase production and questioned whether the incremental output would make up for lost Russian supply and meet China's growing demand amid easing COVID restrictions. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained 7 cents to $116.94 a barrel at 0640 GMT, while Brent crude futures were up 18 cents at $117.79 a barrel. A decision on Thursday by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, together called OPEC+, to boost output by 648,000 barrels per day (bpd) in July and August, instead of by 432,000 bpd as previously agreed, was seen as hardly enough for a tight market.

  • Fed’s Brainard Says Case for September Rate Pause Is ‘Very Hard’

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard said expectations for half-percentage-point increases in interest rates this month and next were reasonable, and saw no case for pausing the central bank’s tightening campaign afterward.Most Read from BloombergOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutApple Plans to Make the iPad More Like a Laptop and Less Like a PhoneJamie Dimon Says J

  • Burger King caught in complex legal web, thwarting Russia exit

    For at least a decade, Burger King's formula for European expansion has relied on a joint venture partnership, including a master franchisee, to open and operate new locations. But now the fast-food chain has a whopper of a problem in Russia. It hasn't been able to exit its partnership or close its roughly 800 franchised locations following Russia's February invasion of Ukraine.

  • Beanstalk Stablecoin Protocol 'Barn Raise' Aims to Restore $77M in Lost Funds

    The protocol was hit by a $182 million flash-loan attack in April.

  • Russia Stake in Biggest Zimbabwe Platinum Project Deters Backers

    (Bloomberg) -- Zimbabwe’s biggest platinum project, struggling to get off the ground for the past two years has a new challenge. A major stake held by a Russian tycoon is scaring off potential financiers for the $3 billion mine, people with knowledge of the matter said.Most Read from BloombergOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutApple Plans to Make the iPad More Like a Laptop and Less Li

  • Traveloka Nears $200 Million Funding After SPAC Talks

    (Bloomberg) -- Traveloka, Southeast Asia’s biggest online travel startup, is close to raising more than $200 million from investors after ending talks to go public via a merger with a blank-check company last year, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutApple Plans to Make the iPad More Like a Laptop and Less Like a Phone

  • Want $5,000 in Passive Income? Buy 952 Shares of This Dividend Stock

    This stock delivered record profits in 2021 and has nearly doubled its dividend payment in the last decade.

  • ‘Nowhere else to go but up’ — Jim Cramer likes these 3 mega-cap tech stocks that have been soundly shellacked in 2022

    These big names are down — but certainly not out.

  • Alphabet Shareholders Approve 20-for-1 Stock Split. Here's What Investors Need to Know.

    While stock splits tend to ramp up investor excitement, there are plenty of other reasons to buy shares in the Google parent.

  • 3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks That Are Trading Below Their Book Values

    These stocks are incredibly cheap, and aren't as risky as their low multiples suggest they might be.

  • Prediction: 2 Unstoppable Stocks That Will Double Before the Market Does

    Investing in index funds can be rewarding. The Nasdaq-100 technology index is currently trading in bear market territory (down about 24.3% from its 52-week high). Let's take a closer look at two such companies that I think will recover and double in value from here before the broader Nasdaq-100 does.

  • Jim Cramer Loves These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we take a look at 10 stocks that received bullish comments from Jim Cramer recently. You can skip the discussion on Jim Cramer’s history and investment philosophy and go directly go to Jim Cramer Loves These 5 Stocks. Jim Cramer is the man behind CNBC Investing Club and the host of CNBC […]