Boroughbridge High School parents to have say on sixth form closure

A consultation has begun on the fate of a school sixth form following declining student numbers.

Entries to the sixth form at Boroughbridge High School were suspended in September 2022.

Now the wider community and pupils' parents are being asked for their views on what should happen next.

North Yorkshire councillor Annabel Wilkinson said: "This is an important consultation, and it is essential we take everybody's views into account."

Ms Wilkinson, executive member for education, learning and skills at North Yorkshire Council, said the school had worked to ensure students had access "to a wide post-16 offer".

'Financial viability'

However, she said a decline in pupil numbers had made it more difficult to maintain "viable sixth-form class sizes in terms of quality of experience, subject breadth and financial viability".

She urged parents and residents of the Boroughbridge community to have their say.

The consultation closes at 17:00 GMT on Friday 1 March.

North Yorkshire Council will also hold a public meeting at the school at 18:00 GMT on Thursday 8 February.

If the closure is approved, sixth-form provision at Boroughbridge High School would permanently shut from 31 August, the council said.

