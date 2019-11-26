OSLO, Norway, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) (OSE: BDRILL) (the "Company") will release its financial results for the third quarter 2019 on Tuesday, November 26, 2019. The time of the release will be at 1:00 PM CET / 7:00 AM New York Time in order to accommodate the Company's US shareholders.

A conference call and webcast will be held at 3:00 PM CET (9:00 AM New York Time). The earnings report and presentation will be available from the Investor Relations section on www.borrdrilling.com.

In order to listen to the presentation, you may do one of the following:

a) Webcast

Click the "Webcast" link on www.borrdrilling.com/investor-relations/ or use the following link:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/bcsbsnhy

b) Conference Call

Dial in details, Participants:

Conference ID: 4989616

Norway, Oslo: +47-23960264

Norway (toll free): 80051874

United Kingdom/International: +44-(0)-2071-928000

United States (toll free): +18669661396

United States, New York: +16315107495

Participants will be asked for their full name & Conference ID.

There will be a Q&A session after the presentation. Information on how to ask questions will be given at the beginning of the Q&A session.

Replay details:

Replay Access Number: 4989616

Std International: +44-(0)-3333009785

Norway: +47-2103-4235

USA: +1-(917)-677-7532

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/borr-drilling-limited/r/borr-drilling-limited---information-about-q3-2019-results-and-conference-call-webcast,c2972498

Cision More

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/borr-drilling-limited---information-about-q3-2019-results-and-conference-callwebcast-300965203.html

SOURCE Borr Drilling Limited