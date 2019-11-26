Borr Drilling Limited - Information About Q3 2019 Results and Conference Call/Webcast

OSLO, Norway, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) (OSE: BDRILL) (the "Company") will release its financial results for the third quarter 2019 on Tuesday, November 26, 2019. The time of the release will be at 1:00 PM CET / 7:00 AM New York Time in order to accommodate the Company's US shareholders.
A conference call and webcast will be held at 3:00 PM CET (9:00 AM New York Time). The earnings report and presentation will be available from the Investor Relations section on www.borrdrilling.com.
In order to listen to the presentation, you may do one of the following:
a) Webcast
Click the "Webcast" link on www.borrdrilling.com/investor-relations/ or use the following link:
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/bcsbsnhy
b) Conference Call
Dial in details, Participants:
Conference ID: 4989616
Norway, Oslo: +47-23960264
Norway (toll free): 80051874
United Kingdom/International: +44-(0)-2071-928000
United States (toll free): +18669661396
United States, New York: +16315107495
Participants will be asked for their full name & Conference ID.
There will be a Q&A session after the presentation. Information on how to ask questions will be given at the beginning of the Q&A session.
Replay details:
Replay Access Number: 4989616
Std International: +44-(0)-3333009785
Norway: +47-2103-4235
USA: +1-(917)-677-7532
