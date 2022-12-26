Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript November 17, 2022

Borr Drilling Limited misses on earnings expectations. Reported EPS is $-0.3 EPS, expectations were $-0.23.

Patrick Schorn: Good morning, and thank you for participating in the Borr Drilling Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. I'm Patrick Schorn talking to you from Bermuda, and with me here today is Magnus Vaaler, our CFO. Next slide. First, covering the required disclaimers. Here we go. I would like to remind all participants that some of the statements will be forward-looking. These matters involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in these statements. I therefore refer you to our latest public filings. Next slide. I am pleased with our performance this quarter with continued operational success, we have further optimized our cost lines leading to an improved adjusted EBITDA, while our revenues were up only slightly.

Apart from executing on the current operations in the field, the technical team also completed the activation of several other rigs that have started operation in the fourth quarter. With the extra capacity coming online, we expect the fourth quarter revenue to be at least 25% higher than what we have generated in the third quarter. Our fleet of 24 rigs has gone through some adjustments after the sell-off of four units related to our recent refinance, resulting in a delivered fleet of 22 units, of which 20 are currently contracted. Apart from these 22, we have two further units in the shipyard to be delivered in 2025. Our cash position at the end of the quarter was high during the equity raise that was completed in relation to our recent finance as well.

Magnus will now step you through some of the details of the third quarter.

Photo by Maria Lupan on Unsplash

Magnus Vaaler: Thanks, Patrick. We are now on the slide, key financials Q3 2022. The Q3 2022 revenue came in at $107.9 million in the quarter, an increase of $2.6 million or 2.5% compared to Q2 2022. This was split in $90.5 million in day rate revenues for our rigs on regular contracts and $17.4 million in related party revenue, which is bareboat earnings in our Mexico joint ventures. Rig operating and maintenance expenses for Q3 was $60.4 million, a decrease of $5.1 million from Q2. The decrease is mainly due to a decrease in amortization of deferred costs. Impairment of non-current assets for the third quarter was $7.3 million, a decrease of $117.1 million compared to the second quarter. The impairment recognized in the quarter relates to the rig Gyme as the rig was classified as held for sale in Q3.

Story continues

The impairment in the second quarter related to the three newbuild rigs at Keppel, which we have agreed to sell. Total financial expenses, net, was $54.1 million in the third quarter, an increase of $17.2 million. The increase is primarily a result of a $7.5 million one-off costs related to a financing fee, a $4.3 million increase in interest expenses, $3.1 million decrease in interest income and $2.2 million increase in FX losses. The net loss for the quarter was $54.9 million, a decrease of $110.4 million from Q2. Excluding impairment, our net loss increased by $6.7 million. The adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $43.9 million, which is an increase of $6.9 million or 19% from the second quarter of 2022. As Patrick mentioned, our free cash position at the end of the quarter was high, $279 million, and our restricted cash was $7 million.

Our free cash increased by $249.3 million in comparison to the prior quarter and is primarily driven by the cash proceeds generated from operating activities of $9.3 million, which includes the impact of $9.9 million cash interest paid and the payment of $7.5 million financing fee. Cash used in fixed asset additions of $20.4 million, mainly driven by activations of three rigs and $260.4 million of net proceeds from our August 2022 equity offering. Moving to the next slide. These graphs shows the significant quarterly progression in both revenue and adjusted EBITDA we have made since the beginning of 2021. Revenue in Q3 2022 is nearly double that seen in the first quarter of 2021. Year-to-date revenue has increased 68% compared to the year-to-date revenue in 2021 and EBITDA almost 600%.

And we have previously guided our adjusted EBITDA for the full-year 2022 to be between $115 million and $140 million. However, based on our 2022 performance thus far, we currently estimate to generate adjusted EBITDA in excess of the upper limit of that range, i.e., above $140 million. Moving to the next slide. The current delivered fleet consists of 22 modern jack-up rigs, all built after 2010. And we have additional two rigs under construction at Keppel. This follows the anticipated completion of the sale of four rigs in the fourth quarter 2022. Since the second quarter 2022 report, we have secured new contracts, extensions and LOAs for 10 of our active rigs, maintaining the company's contracted and committed fleet at 20 units. This includes long-term contracts for five of our premium jack-up rigs in Mexico, now contracted until the end of 2025 and the Prospector 5 contracts awarded by ENI in Congo.

Year-to-date, the company has been awarded 22 new contracts extensions, exercise options, LOAs and LOIs, representing 31 years and $1.36 billion of potential backlog. During the same period, our operating rigs have consumed approximately 14 years of backlog so we are maintaining a backlog replenishment ratio at a multiple of two. It's also worth noting that these calculations include the contracts through our Mexico JVs on a 100% basis in addition to annual mobilization compensation in the contract. With that, I will pass the word back to Patrick again.

Patrick Schorn: Thank you, Magnus. The following graphs highlight some of the benefits of shallow water resources. Firstly, on the left, it can be seen that it is highly cost efficient with only Middle East land production with a lower breakeven cost. Secondly, it continues to be a very large resource base that is largely in the hands of national oil companies that will be producing these strategic resources for a long time into the future. Thirdly, on the right-hand side, it shows the increasing portion of total offshore production that will be produced in the Middle East, which is currently diligent with the fastest-growing activity. Next slide. Since the second quarter 2022 report, the market continues to experience increased contracting activity and fleet utilization, particularly among modern rigs.

Utilization levels for modern rigs has now reached 95%, a level not seen since 2014, while 28 newbuilds have entered the market. Since the beginning of 2020, demand continues to outpace supply increases. Currently, only a limited number of newbuilds remain in the yards with an order book that is next to empty. High utilization levels and limited availability of high-quality assets have resulted in a sharp inflection on day rate levels for modern rigs. The recovery in day rates has been quite steep from the lows of $50,000 to $60,000 that we have seen previously to recent fixtures that are consistently reaching and exceeding the $120,000 to $130,000 per day level, a trend that we expect to continue as asset availability becomes further restricted.

Next slide. In the last quarters, and more pronounced in the Middle East, several customers have taken active steps to secure incremental capacity under long-term contracts, leading to an increase in the forward utilization of the fleet. This implies high confidence in the outlook for oil and gas demand and the national oil company's strategic approach to secure additional rig capacity in a scarce market. Three-year forward utilization levels have returned to previous year peak levels with fewer assets rolling off contracts in the future, this also leads to a longer-term market that is tight for a long time going forward. While several multi-rig, multiyear tenders have concluded, the demand pipeline, as measured by the number of open demand days from customers has remained on a strong upward trend and roughly doubled the levels experienced in the recent trough in 2020.

Next slide. This slide gives three data points per region. Firstly, the number of contracted rigs, the number of rigs still available and in the small fund, it shows the number of rigs that is the difference between the peak rig count in a specific region versus what is contracted today. All of these data points leading to the fact that very few rigs are still available and the demand has not yet reached the peak in every region yet. Next slide. Availability of modern rigs at low levels and adjusted capacity continues in the single digits as customers continue to show clear preference for modern assets, we anticipate this segment to be undersupplied in the future. The record low order book at shipyards for newbuilds is unlikely to give while the newbuild prices are increasing quite rapidly with limited capacity at the yards available.

In summary, customer demands remain strong. Oil and gas prices although volatile remain at a range attractive for further investments amidst declining production levels resulting from years of lower E&P investment. With these fundamentals locked in place, we are already experiencing significant and accelerating increases in day rates, in some cases, more than double for the rigs. We are increasingly confident that this trend will continue for a longer period as limited incremental supply is available in the foreseeable future to offset the fast increasing demand for rigs. Next slide. So in conclusion, we have completed the large refinance of the secured creditors successfully. As communicated previously, the convertible bond will be addressed by early next year and we have various options on how to deal with this.

The asset utilization in the market continues to increase, which has a positive impact on day rates. Based on our performance thus far and the outlook for Q4, the revenue and adjusted EBITDA for 2022 will be closing above the guidance previously given. High utilization with a positive market outlook will eventually lead to new capacity coming to the market. However, with the order books at the shipyards being next to empty, any new assets ordered today will only enter the market is 30 to 36 months, the earliest and newbuild pricings are rumor to approach $300 million per unit. Our technical team has been fully dedicated getting the new rigs to our customers on time and in the best possible condition. This while the operational team continues to have an extreme focus on safe operations at high efficiency to create the maximum value for our customers.

I would like to end here our prepared remarks, and we can go to the Q&A.

Operator: The next question is from Fredrik Stene from Clarksons.

See also 16 Biggest Utility Companies in the US and 12 Most Advanced Countries in Electronics.

Fredrik Stene: Hey, guys. I wanted to touch a bit more on the convertible here. I think the report and your performance this quarter was better than at least what I expected. So all in all in a good report operationally. But at least initially today, I think the stocks are a bit downwards pressure. And I'm not asking you to speculate in your own stock price. I just thought it could be because parts of the investor community may have expected some more color on this CD refinancing. So I was wondering, have you  are we able to  you have to call it, the January deadline, but are you able to give a bit more color on what type of options you are exploring and maybe when we should expect to hear something in relation to this other than the maturities.

To continue reading the Q&A session, please click here.