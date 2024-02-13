Borrell plans ‘strategic equipment’ aid for Ukraine — Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk make a statement to the media during a meeting at the Elysee Palace, Paris, France, February 12, 2024

European security is linked to Ukraine, and the EU is preparing new proposals to provide equipment to Ukraine, French President Emmanuel Macron said at a joint press conference with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, Polish information portal RMF 24 reported on Feb. 12.

Poland and France play a significant role in European security, linked to Ukraine, Macron said, adding that EU’s top diplomat, Josep Borrell, is “preparing proposals” regarding Ukraine.

“I would like to emphasize, first of all, the operational cooperation between our armies within NATO and the EU, as well as everything that Europe is doing to provide Ukraine with strategic equipment,” said Macron.

“The High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy (Borrell) is preparing proposals in this direction.”

This initiative would lead to an increase in arms production in Europe, he added.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a telephone conversation with Macron, during which they discussed the situation at the front and Ukraine’s defense needs on Feb. 10. The two leaders talked about drones, artillery systems and shells, electronic warfare, and air defense systems, both portable and long-range.

