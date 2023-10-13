Borrell on a visit to China calls upon it to support Ukrainian peace formula

Josep Borrell , EU High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, on 13 October once again called upon China to influence Russia to stop the aggression in Ukraine, and to support Ukraine’s peace formula for ending the war.

Source: Borrell at a press conference with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi following the results of the Strategic Dialogue EU-China, as reported by European Pravda

Borrell has revealed that he asked China, which is a permanent member of the UN Security Council, to "use its influence on Russia to stop this war of aggression" and discouraged it from direct or indirect military support of Moscow.

"Until now – and I [am thankful] for that - there has not been any kind of direct support - military support - to Russia, but it is something that for us is a very important issue," he added.

🔴 LIVE: Joint press conference with HR/VP @JosepBorrellF and Chinese Foreign Affairs Minister Wang Yi following 🇪🇺🇨🇳 EU-China Strategic Dialogue https://t.co/MNCZ4bcoU7 — European External Action Service - EEAS 🇪🇺 (@eu_eeas) October 13, 2023

"This war has to finish. And in order to finish the war, there have to be negotiations for peace. The best way for us to take these negotiations [forward] is Ukraine’s Peace Formula - and we count on China to support this," Borrell stated.

He added that he called upon Beijing to persuade Russia to come back to the Black Sea Grain Initiative since the war in Ukraine "has a strong impact for the whole world in terms of food security".

It was the first visit to China for Borrell since his appointment as the head of EU diplomacy. This visit was postponed twice during the year for different reasons. It is expected that this visit will "pave the way" for the EU-China Summit by the end of the year.

As it is known, the EU is trying to involve China in the regulation of the war in Ukraine, thinking that the country has leverages of influence over the Russian leadership. This goal was also supported by EU leaders at the latest summit in June.

