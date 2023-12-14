Borrell to visit Ukraine after Christmas

Josep Borrell, head of EU diplomacy, has stated that he plans to visit Ukraine "after Christmas".

Source: Borrell, while talking to journalists in Brussels, cited by European Pravda

Details: Borrell reminded the public that he visited Ukraine in January 2022 and specifically recalled his trip to Donbas and to the contact line.

Quote: "I am planning to go to Ukraine after Christmas, two years after my first trip to the front…Two years ago, it was more or less a frozen conflict. Now it is an ongoing conflict due to which you are losing many lives."

Details: He added that the only thing the EU can do is to support Ukraine for "as long as possible and as long as needed".

Borrell expressed hope that "the leaders will take positive steps" regarding Ukraine at the 14-15 European Council meeting.

Background:

On 13 December the European Parliament urged the EU summit to adopt the decision about the start of accession talks with Ukraine and condemned Hungarian PM’s claims about Ukraine’s membership.

In an invitation letter for the EU leaders to the 14-15 December summit, Michel states that the EU must fulfil its commitments concerning Ukraine and continue being its reliable and strong partner.

