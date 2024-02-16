Borrell wants joint EU appeal to Israel over threat of Rafah invasion

High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell speaks during a press conference with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan after the EU-Armenia Partnership Council meeting. Francois Lenoir/European Council/dpa

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell says he wants to see all EU countries make a joint appeal to the Israeli government not to launch a full-scale ground offensive into Rafah.

Borrell, speaking on Friday on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, said he hoped the 27 EU members could find unanimity on the subject and "formally" urge Israel not to invade the southern Gaza city.

More than 1 million Palestinians currently live in Rafah, which has been turned into a sprawling tent city on the border with Egypt. Most of them are refugees displaced from other parts of the Gaza Strip.

Many of Israel's allies, including the US, Britain and Germany, have expressed fears that a ground invasion could dramatically worsen the already dire humanitarian situation in the area.