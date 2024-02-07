Borrell witnesses Army of Drones production in Ukraine – photo

During his visit to Ukraine, Josep Borrell, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, was shown the process of manufacturing drones for the Army of Drones national program.

Source: European Pravda, citing Josep Borrell on X (Twitter).

Quote: "Had the opportunity yesterday (6 February – ed.) to witness Ukrainian ingenuity first hand – a recent startup is now producing 1500 small drones a day as part of Ukraine’s Army of Drones".

A facility produces 1500 small drones per day

PHOTO: X (TWITTER) JOSEP BORRELL FONTELLES

Details: Borrell stated that Ukraine has the potential to become a technological state.

Josep Borrell visits a drone manufacturing facility in Ukraine.

PHOTO: X (TWITTER) JOSEP BORRELL FONTELLES

Previously: On 6 February, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed the Cabinet of Ministers (the Ukrainian government) to set up a new service branch within the Armed Forces of Ukraine – the Drone Forces.

Background:

On 6 February, Josep Borrell, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, arrived in Kyiv on his fourth visit since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Borrell had to spend the morning in a shelter due to a large-scale Russian missile attack.

