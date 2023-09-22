Borrowers anticipate financial burden as student loan payments resume

TechCrunch

WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature in India that will allow users in its largest market to pay businesses using a variety of payment options from within the instant messaging app. The Meta-owned app on Wednesday said it has partnered with PayU and Bengaluru-headquartered Razorpay to add support for payments via credit and debit cards, net banking and all UPI apps in India. Wednesday's move follows WhatsApp partnering with Stripe earlier this year to help its users in Singapore pay businesses through the app.