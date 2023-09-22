Borrowers anticipate financial burden as student loan payments resume
The Biden administration announced new measures that could help borrowers struggling with their payments. Taking advantage of these programs could help you reduce your payments, get your loans in good standing and avoid student loan default.
With a three-year pause set to end next month, experts are divided on whether the economy resuming loan payments will hamper growth or put the economy back on a more sustainable trajectory.
The Education Department this week is hosting events nationwide with 100 participating organizations during its “SAVE on Student Debt” week of action.
Around 1 million borrowers are new enrollees, while the remaining were automatically transferred from a different plan.
The Department of Education is discharging $72 million in student loans for over 2,300 former students who attended Ashford University.
A survey conducted by TransUnion found that borrowers who used a personal loan to consolidate their credit card debt saw their balances increase again in 18 months.
Democratic officials in New Jersey wasted little time Friday in calling for Sen. Bob Menendez to resign following his indictment earlier in the day on allegations that he and his wife had accepted bribes from three New Jersey businessmen.
The FTC is reportedly set to file an antitrust lawsuit against Amazon as soon as next week. The long-expected complaint could focus on Prime and Amazon's rules for third-party sellers.
According to a new analysis of Bluesky's web traffic and mobile app usage, the would-be X competitor hit a daily active user record just after Musk announced he would begin charging all X users a small monthly fee to use its services. Musk's announcement was made during a livestreamed event on September 18, where the X owner explained that a subscription payment would be necessary in order to combat the "vast armies of bots" on the platform. X users, meanwhile, didn't seem to like that news, as they sent rival Bluesky's numbers soaring.
The deal is on select models until October 31.
Starting next year, users will be able to pay for fresh groceries using their Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits from right within the Uber Eats app.
This second-year medical student is sharing her ultimate study hack that helps her maintain productivity. The post Medical student gives ‘unconventional’ tip for maintaining focus while studying as a ‘chronically online’ person appeared first on In The Know.
PayPal announced today that PYUSD, its stablecoin for payments and transfers, is now available on Venmo. Venmo users can purchase PYUSD and send it to others on PayPal, Venmo and compatible external wallets. Users using compatible external wallets, and merchants accepting payments in PYUSD, will also be able to receive transfers from Venmo users.
A series of stories this week show the conditions educators are dealing with as they return to the classroom and libraries.
WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature in India that will allow users in its largest market to pay businesses using a variety of payment options from within the instant messaging app. The Meta-owned app on Wednesday said it has partnered with PayU and Bengaluru-headquartered Razorpay to add support for payments via credit and debit cards, net banking and all UPI apps in India. Wednesday's move follows WhatsApp partnering with Stripe earlier this year to help its users in Singapore pay businesses through the app.
Credit cards payment processor Checkout.com views crypto as a meaningful space for merchant relationships but needs to continue to focus on regulatory growth, according to Céline Dufétel, president and COO of the company, who spoke at TechCrunch Disrupt. “We serve crypto exchanges, we don’t actually touch crypto,” Dufétel said. Changes in valuations for fintech companies aren’t “a-ha moments,” Dufétel said.
Square's current CEO is stepping down, and Jack Dorsey is taking over.
College students are so innovative when it comes to making meals in their dorm rooms with limited resources.
Medication might be easier than exercise or eating right, but TrueMed wants to change your thinking on that. Calley Means and Justin Mares started the payment integration company last year to make it easy for consumers to pay for healthy food, exercise and supplements using their tax-free health savings accounts or flexible spending account dollars. Typically, medical expense purchases like that are approved with a letter of medical necessity from your doctor upon collection of certain data.
Bob van Dijk, the chief executive of Dutch e-commerce investor Prosus and its controlling shareholder Naspers, has resigned from the top role, including the boards, with immediate effect. Ervin Tu, Prosus' group chief investment officer, has been elevated as interim chief executive for the companies that hold significant stakes in major software, payments, edtech and food delivery enterprises and startups worldwide. The firms didn't say why van Dijk, 50, stepped down, but asserted that the decision was reached after "mutual" agreement.