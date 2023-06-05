Borrowers who snapped up dirt cheap pandemic deals now face £5,000-a-year mortgage shock

Mortgage Rate Shock

Homeowners who secured rock-bottom mortgage deals during the pandemic now face paying an extra £5,000 a year as rates surge again.

The average two-year fixed mortgage rate has now jumped to 5.72pc – the highest level since January, according to the analyst Moneyfacts.

Rates have risen from 5.33pc – an increase of 0.39 percentage points – after worse-than expected inflation data was released nearly two weeks ago.

Thousands of homeowners took out cheap deals during the pandemic when interest rates were at record lows of 0.1pc.

A stamp duty holiday in place from July 2020 to June 2021 also made it even easier to buy more expensive homes.

This year alone, around half a million homeowners are coming to the end of two-year fixes, according to banking body UK Finance. Across 2023 and 2024, around 3.4 million homeowners will come to the end of fixed-rate deals.

A homeowner with a £300,000 mortgage who secures the lowest rate today, at 3.76pc, will pay £1,544 a month in mortgage repayments, according to data from Moneyfacts and broker L&C Mortgages.

This represents a £415 a month – or £4,980 a year – increase when compared with the cheapest deal two years ago, which was 0.99pc.

Mortgage repayments would have been £1,129 a month at 0.99pc.

The total number of deals has also slumped from 5,295 to 4,686, with banks repricing rates to reflect market expectations that interest rates will hit 5.5pc by the end of the year to curb inflation.

Santander increased its mortgage rates by up to 0.43 percentage points on Monday, while Leeds’ and Halifax’s rates went up by up to 0.2 points and 0.3 points respectively.

TSB bumped up rates by up to 0.75 points on Friday, and Coventry Building Society is raising its two, three and five-year rates on Tuesday.

David Hollingworth, of broker L&C Mortgages, said he expected lenders to make “quite a lot of changes in the next week”.

He said: “In the near term I’d expect we’ll still see quite a bit of volatility among fixed rates and that we’ll see them nudge up just a bit further.”

Aaron Strutt, of broker Trinity Financial, said: “It’s a nightmare for a lot of borrowers.”

He said price gaps between major lenders are as big as one percentage point so he advised shopping around for the best deal.

Mr Strutt said banks do not have to give any notice to pull deals so he said it was key to act quickly to avoid missing out.

He added: “By taking too long to make a decision, it can cost you a small fortune.”

Five-year fixed mortgage rates remain cheaper than two-year fixes, so Mr Strutt said they could become more popular with borrowers.

The average five-year rate has increased from 5.01pc to 5.41pc since the inflation data was released.

First-time buyers are increasingly taking out longer mortgage terms to reduce their monthly repayments – with a record proportion of 19pc opting for 35 year mortgages, according to UK Finance.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.