Borrowing from your 401(k) is easy. But should you really break open that piggy bank?

The 401(k) is considered the cornerstone of retirement, but when times get tough, some people treat it like a piggy bank.

Nearly 3 in 10 Americans dip into their retirement savings, according to Transamerica. The most common reasons include paying for higher education, dumping debt and footing the bill for unplanned medical expenses.

After all, life happens. That was the case for one married couple.

In 2013, Ashley and Tyler Patrick of Charlotte, North Carolina, were pregnant with a second child, but their small, two-bedroom brick ranch-style home required a remodel.

“We needed to connect a separate in-law suite to the main house to make room for our newborn before her birth,” says Ashley, 34, a financial coach who runs budgetsmadeeasy.com. Her husband, Tyler, 35, who works on an assembly line putting together different types of equipment, agrees.

To pay for the home improvements, the Patricks took out a $25,000 loan from Tyler’s 401(k) account. “It was a cheap way to borrow money,” says Ashley. “We had just purchased the house, so there was no real equity for the remodel.”

The funds reached their checking account quickly. Yet, it was a high price to pay. “We were hit with a $6,500 tax bill,” says Ashley.

Most financial advisers tell clients to steer clear from taking money from your nest egg. If you decide to borrow from your 401(k), consider the pros and cons.

The pros

The process:

It’s often quick and less intensive than obtaining other types of credit.

“There’s no need for a credit check, underwriting, or lengthy application,” says Lauren Anastasio, CFP at SoFi, a personal finance company.

For Robert Barker, 43, a machinist in Shelby Township, Mich., the process was simple. He took a loan from his 401(k) in November 2016 to cover $3,500 in closing costs on a condo purchase.

“I was surprised how versatile and easy it was to take the loan out of my 401(k),” says Barker. “I even changed the term of the loan to make the payment more affordable.”

Barker spoke to a representative from his company to walk him through the process. Before making this type of commitment, talk to a financial professional to understand the specifics of the loan.

