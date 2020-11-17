Borsalia Opens: a new concept coffeehouse, where the art of customizable coffee blends meet award-winning chocolates and pastries

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- When trendy coffee culture and Italian award-winning pastry chefs come together you get Borsalia, the new café concept now open in Williamsburg with its own pastry residency program. Representing and collaborating with star awarded Pastry Chefs and winners from the prestigious Chocolate International Awards from Italy, on a rotating basis.

Setting the tone for the unique experience customers will have, Borsalia welcomes visitors inside to the picturesque and whimsical sight of an extraordinary giant coffee wheel chandelier hanging from the ceiling and decorative large chocolate bars around the store. Reimagined for the coffee lover, Borsalia's wheel features a rotating selection of 15 different types of coffee that the customer can personalize to create his or her own custom blend. A functional novelty that is necessary at Borsalia, the wheel must be spun in order to dispense each coffee order.

Guided by a chocolate and coffee sommelier able to make coffee suggestions based on customer preference whether it be an Arabica or Robusta blend, he or she is also able to guide the customer to the perfect beverage, paired with pastry or chocolate from the Borsalia assortment.

Are you a cappuccino lover? You can pick from 5 different seasonal flavors: pistachio, white chocolate hazelnut, pistachio cinnamon, rose star anise and vanilla. The various cappuccinos are then paired with different flavored cookies for dipping. A hot chocolate lover? Watch as your chocolate is melted right before your eyes, fresh from an extra-large block of chocolate.

Customers may also choose to skip the line with the Borsalia App, where you will be able to select your favorite pastry dessert while also receiving the expert opinion of our baristas and the perfect coffee-pastry pairing. Convenient in this particular moment, orders can be placed through the Borsalia App for contact-free pick-up.

Borsalia located at 79 Grand St, opens today with hours of 8:00am to 10:00pm Tuesday-Sunday and is closed Mondays. Its second location is set to open shortly in the NoMad area of Manhattan, before the end of the year. To learn more about Borsalia, visit www.borsalia.com

