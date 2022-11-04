Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (ETR:BVB) most popular amongst individual investors who own 53% of the shares, institutions hold 16%

A look at the shareholders of Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (ETR:BVB) can tell us which group is most powerful. With 53% stake, individual investors possess the maximum shares in the company. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

And institutions on the other hand have a 16% ownership in the company. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Borussia Dortmund GmbH Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Borussia Dortmund GmbH Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that Borussia Dortmund GmbH Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Borussia Dortmund GmbH Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Borussia Dortmund GmbH Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien. The company's largest shareholder is EVN AG, with ownership of 8.2%. With 7.8% and 5.3% of the shares outstanding respectively, Bernd Geske and Sapardis SE are the second and third largest shareholders.

On studying our ownership data, we found that 25 of the top shareholders collectively own less than 50% of the share register, implying that no single individual has a majority interest.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Borussia Dortmund GmbH Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

We can see that insiders own shares in Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien. In their own names, insiders own €31m worth of stock in the €402m company. Some would say this shows alignment of interests between shareholders and the board. But it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public -- including retail investors -- own 53% of Borussia Dortmund GmbH Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien. This size of ownership gives investors from the general public some collective power. They can and probably do influence decisions on executive compensation, dividend policies and proposed business acquisitions.

Private Company Ownership

We can see that Private Companies own 15%, of the shares on issue. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

Public Company Ownership

Public companies currently own 8.2% of Borussia Dortmund GmbH Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien stock. It's hard to say for sure but this suggests they have entwined business interests. This might be a strategic stake, so it's worth watching this space for changes in ownership.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

