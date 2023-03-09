Bosch attempted homicide hearing is postponed

Mar. 9—LINESVILLE — The preliminary hearing for a Conneautville-area man charged by Pennsylvania State Police with attempted homicide has been postponed.

Christopher R. Bosch was scheduled to appear today before Magisterial District Judge Adam Stallard on two counts each of attempted criminal homicide, simple assault and reckless endangerment, and one count each of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and criminal mischief.

However, the hearing was continued at the request of Ed Hatheway, Bosch's newly court-appointed defense attorney. No new date has been set as yet for the hearing, according to court staff.

Police allege Bosch, 40, shot and wounded one of two Ohio men outside of his Conneautville-area residence on Cole Road around 11:40 p.m. Feb. 24.

The two men — David A. Shipley, 44, of Andover, and Jacob Wick, 37, of Jefferson — were inside a sport utility vehicle on the property and had dropped off a woman at the property, according to the arrest affidavit.

Bosch, who was walking toward the vehicle, allegedly fired one round from a handgun at the vehicle with a bullet striking Shipley in the head and neck area, according to state police.

Shipley was flown to UPMC Hamot medical center in Erie for medical treatment while Wick wasn't injured in the incident, police said.

Bosch was apprehended at the property after a lengthy standoff.

He remains lodged in the Crawford County jail, Saegertown, without bond pending a new date for the preliminary hearing.