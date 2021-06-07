Bosch opens German chip plant, its biggest-ever investment

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: The Robert Bosch logo at the company's research and development centre in Renningen
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Douglas Busvine
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Douglas Busvine

BERLIN (Reuters) -Robert Bosch opened a 1 billion euro ($1.2 billion) chip plant in Germany on Monday, a record investment by the leading automotive supplier as it stakes a claim to equipping the latest electric and self-driving cars.

The plant, located in a semiconductor hub near Dresden, opens as the automotive industry battles a global chip shortage, and will increase Bosch's ability to serve carmakers directly, relying less on third-party manufacturers.

"Every chip that we make here in Dresden is one chip less that is lacking. That helps," management board member Harald Kroeger told Reuters in an interview.

Addressing an online opening ceremony, Chancellor Angela Merkel said semiconductor shortages were hampering Germany's economic recovery, and that it was important to strengthen resilience against external supply disruptions.

"We aren't in pole position - we have to catch up," Merkel said. "We must be ambitious. Our competitors around the world aren't sleeping."

The Bosch plant will make specialist power-management chips and Application Specific Integrated Circuits (ASICs) that are designed to carry out a single task, such as triggering a car's automatic braking system.

It will not however address shortages of products like microcontrollers which have forced auto makers to halt production and are expected by industry leaders and analysts to extend into next year.

"The fab (chip fabrication plant) may help to insulate Bosch and its key customers somewhat," said Asif Anwar at Strategy Analytics. "But it is unlikely to serve as a gap filler to the current shortages being experienced in the automotive market."

The Bosch plant, which received 200 million euros ($243 million) in state aid under a European Union investment scheme, will start making chips for power tools in July, with output of automotive chips to follow from September.

"The state-of-the-art technology in Bosch's new semiconductor factory in Dresden shows what outstanding results can be achieved when industry and government join forces," said European Commission Vice-President Margrethe Vestager.

Kroeger said Bosch supported a broader strategic push by Brussels to revive Europe's semiconductor industry. A recently unveiled plan targets doubling the region's share of global chip production to 20% by 2030.

($1 = 0.8221 euros)

(Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Jane Merriman and Jan Harvey)

Recommended Stories

  • Bosch opens $1.2 billion chip plant in Germany

    Germany technology and parts supplier Robert Bosch opened a €1 billion ($1.2 billion) chip factory in Dresden, Germany on Monday, the single largest investment in the company’s history. “Regardless of which powertrain we talk about … always we need a semiconductor and sensor,” Bosch’s executive vice president of automotive electronics Jens Fabrowsky told TechCrunch. 300 millimeters is a “new field of technology,” Fabrowsky explained.

  • Bosch Inaugurates $1.2B Factory to Counter Global Semiconductor Chip Shortage

    Robert Bosch GmbH inaugurated a 1 billion-euro ($1.2 billion) factory in Dresden, Germany, to counter the semiconductor chip supply constraints and reduce dependence on Asian or U.S. imports, Bloomberg reports. The plant received 200 million euros ($243 million) in state aid under an E.U. investment scheme, Reuters reports. It will start manufacturing power tool chips in July and automotive chips in September. The E.U. pledged to produce at least 20% of the global supply on a value basis by the

  • The rare earth industry is drawing supply chain lessons from the semiconductor shortage

    The global computer chips shortage that began worsening late last year has disrupted supply chains around the world, snarling production of everything from cars to phones to household appliances. Both chips and rare earths form critical supply chains that power the high-tech economy, and are the subject of intense scrutiny by governments looking to shore up supplies as a matter of national security. Rare earths are a group of 17 metals crucial to the manufacturing of high-tech products.

  • As Nvidia Stock Breaks Out, Cloud And Chip Stocks GOOGL, MSFT, AMAT Set Up

    As Nvidia stock launches a new run, cloud technology leaders GOOGL stock and MSFT stock join semiconductor stocks AMAT and ASML in testing new buy points.

  • Blow for Angela Merkel as chip shortage drags on German industry

    Germany's crucial manufacturing industry suffered a new slowdown in April as the worldwide shortage of semiconductors hit order books and threatened to slow down the eurozone's largest economy. It poses a threat to Angela Merkel’s hopes of bequeathing a strong election result to Armin Laschet, her successor as leader of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), as she prepares to step down as Chancellor. Orders dipped by 0.2pc compared with March, according to the Federal Statistical Office, failing

  • Supply disruptions cause dip in German industrial orders in April

    German industrial orders dropped unexpectedly in April on falling domestic demand, data showed on Monday, as supply chain disruptions held back manufacturers in Europe's largest economy. The Federal Statistics Offices said orders for industrial goods fell by 0.2% in seasonally adjusted terms, the first drop this year after three successive increases. A breakdown of the data showed that domestic demand fell by 4.3% while foreign demand rose by 2.7%.

  • Wide Street Beat for Broadcom

    Following its earnings call on Thursday June 4, Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) reported yet another quality quarter, beating both revenue and EPS. Guidance was also lifted, as the company has been benefitting from the high demand for semiconductors, particularly its Trident and Tomahawk 3 chips. (See AVGO stock analysis on TipRanks) Christopher Rolland of Susquehanna Financial Group published a report detailing these recent successes. After reviewing Broadcom, Rolland reiterated a Buy rating on the stock,

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Biden deals blow to Ireland with G7 corporation tax deal

    Joe Biden's campaign for a minimum global corporation tax rate could hammer the economy in his family's ancestral home of Ireland and force the country to to hike taxes on its own citizens, experts have warned. Ireland will be among the hardest-hit nations after the G7 signed up to a minimum rate of at least 15pc in a bid to crack down on tax avoidance by major tech firms, according to economists and politicians in the country. The plans risk damaging President Biden's standing in the country, a

  • Is ResMed Inc.'s (NYSE:RMD) Stock's Recent Performance Being Led By Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

    ResMed (NYSE:RMD) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 14% over the last three...

  • El Salvador president to propose bitcoin as legal tender

    El Salvador President Nayib Bukele announced in a recorded message played at a Bitcoin conference in Miami Saturday that next week he will send proposed legislation to the country's congress that would make the cryptocurrency legal tender in the Central American nation.

  • US STOCKS-Wall Street flat; tech shares shrug off G7 tax deal

    U.S. stocks were little changed on Monday as investors remained on the fence ahead of key inflation data later this week, while heavyweight technology shares largely shrugged off a deal by the world's richest nations on a global minimum corporate tax. Shares of Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Facebook Inc and Google-parent Alphabet Inc were trading flat to slightly lower, in line with the broader market's move. U.S.-listed shares of Taiwan Semicondcutor, Qualcomm and Advanced Micro Devices fell between 0.5% and 1.4%.

  • Ceuta and Melilla: Spain's enclaves in North Africa

    Moroccans accuse Spain of colonialism by retaining control of Ceuta and Melilla.

  • China's imports grow at fastest pace in decade as materials prices surge

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's imports grew at their fastest pace in 10 years in May, fuelled by surging demand for raw materials, although export growth slowed more than expected amid disruptions caused by COVID-19 cases at the country's major southern ports. While a brisk recovery in developed markets has bolstered demand for Chinese products, a global semiconductor shortage, higher raw material and freight costs, logistics bottlenecks and a strengthening yuan have dimmed the outlook for the world's largest exporting nation. China's exports in dollar terms in May grew 27.9% from a year earlier, slower than the 32.3% growth reported in April and missing analysts' forecast of 32.1%.

  • MaxLinear (MXL) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, MaxLinear (MXL) closed at $37.70, marking a -1.13% move from the previous day.

  • One of America’s Richest Families Emerges From Medline Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- The sale of Medline Industries Inc. to a consortium of private equity firms has brought one of the world’s wealthiest families into the limelight.The deal, valued at more than $30 billion, stands to rank among the biggest transactions ever involving a family-owned business. The proceeds from the majority investment by Blackstone Group Inc., Carlyle Group Inc. and Hellman & Friedman will largely flow to the Mills, a Chicago-based clan who’ve been in the medical supply business for

  • Women score historic wins in Mexico's mid-term elections

    Women were poised to win a record number of state governors' offices in Mexican mid-term elections on Sunday, capturing territory long dominated by men and giving them a bigger political platform to reach the presidency one day. Preliminary tallies by electoral authorities on Monday showed female candidates securing six of the 15 regional bastions on offer, just two shy of the total number of women ever elected to lead regional governments in Mexico's history. Five of the six went to President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's National Regeneration Movement (MORENA), which dominated the state votes, even as the leftist party's hold on the lower house of Congress weakened.

  • US truck and military vehicle manufacturer Navistar just disclosed it was targeted by a cyberattack

    In an US Securities and Exchange Commission filing published on Monday, Navistar said it became aware of a data breach last month.

  • Get a Job in Retirement. It’ll Help Your Wealth—and Your Health.

    Part-time work can allow retirement-age investors to hold off drawing down retirement portfolios. And health experts say that maintaining social connections and staying physically active helps slow aging.

  • ClearBridge: “Herman Miller (MLHR) Enjoyed Significant Retail Sales Growth in the Quarter”

    ClearBridge Investments, an investment management firm, published its “Sustainability Leaders Strategy” first quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The ClearBridge Sustainability Leaders Strategy underperformed its Russell 3000 Index benchmark during the first quarter. On an absolute basis, the Strategy had gains in five of 10 sectors in which […]