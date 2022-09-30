Bosnia election expected to re-legitimize a failing system

SABINA NIKSIC
·5 min read

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Bosnia’s general election should be about the fight against rampant corruption and helping the country’s ailing economy. But at a time when Russia has a strong incentive to reignite conflict in the small Balkan nation, Sunday’s vote appears set to be an easy test for the long-entrenched nationalists who have ignored the needs of the people.

Voters are choosing the three members of the shared, Bosnian presidency, parliament deputies at the state, entity and regional levels, and the president of the country’s Serb-run part. The long-serving Bosnian Serb political leader Milorad Dodik, who is running for that last office, has used the election campaign to champion a secessionist agenda and Russia’s war in Ukraine.

“(Bosnian Serbs) will gradually cut ties with the arrogant (European Union) bureaucracy in Brussels…(and) cooperate with leaders who respect international law, such as Vladimir Putin,” Dodik, who traveled to Moscow this month to secure the Russian leader’s explicit endorsement, said at a massively attended campaign rally this week. “When we split (from the rest of Bosnia), we will take with us our 49% of the territory.”

Bosnia has never fully recovered from its interethnic 1992-1995 war, with a death toll of nearly, 100,000, which started when Serbs who accounted for about a third of the population tried to dismember it and unite the territories they claimed for their own with neighboring Serbia. In the past eight years alone, almost a half-million people are estimated to have emigrated due to a lack of jobs, poor public services and endemic corruption.

A nationwide opinion survey published last week on public perception of elections indicated that over 40% of Bosnians believed their country’s electoral system did not allow for a genuine reflection of citizens’ will. Nearly 10% of the respondents in the survey commissioned by the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe said they experienced pressure on family members while another 6.8% reported having been threatened with loss of employment if they did not vote for a particular party or a candidate.

As a result, the country’s political morass is certain to persist beyond the election and Russia “will have no shortage of partners to work with,” said Kurt Bassuener of the Democratization Policy Council, a Berlin-based think tank.

A U.S.-brokered peace agreement ended the war in Bosnia by dividing the country into two self-governing entities - one run by Orthodox Serbs and the other shared by Muslim Bosniaks, who account for over a half of the country’s 3.3 million people, and Catholic Croats.

The two entities have broad autonomy but are linked by shared, national institutions, and all country-wide actions require consensus from all three ethnic groups.

The sectarian post-war system of governance perpetuates a venomous political climate that allows leaders to enrich their cronies and leaves pragmatic, reform-minded Bosnians with little incentive to vote.

In the immediate post-war years, the international community kept Bosnia on a reform course, pressuring its leaders to accept painful compromises in return for financial and other support.

But as the international focus shifted to other global crises well over a decade ago, Bosnia was mostly left to its own devices. The resulting vacuum created space for the growing influence of Russia, China and Turkey. It also allowed the sectarian political elites to channel popular resentments against imagined enemies to distract from real problems that include mismanagement of public resources and squandering of public funds.

Tribal politicians of all ethnic stripes have largely abandoned the reforms required to propel Bosnia toward promised membership in the European Union and NATO, favoring a clientelist approach to governance which helps them retain power and wealth.

“The West has been very complacent; it has been overconfident that the European Union is the only game in town,” Bassuener said. “Because we don’t really know what we want other than we just do not want the Balkans to be a problem(,) … the Russian agenda is gaining ground here even as they are losing ground in Ukraine.”

Earlier this year, the United States and Britain sanctioned Dodik, accusing him of corrupt activities that threaten to destabilize the region. The U.S. alleged the Bosnian Serb leader used his position to accumulate wealth through graft and bribery.

In the upcoming elections, the traditional ruling class is being challenged by parties which, despite ideological differences and sometimes clashing agendas, share the campaign promise to eradicate the nationalists’ patronage networks and sanction acts of corruption within their ranks.

To lure voters and avoid uncomfortable questions about their records in office, Bosniak and Croat nationalists have also embraced Dodik’s saber-rattling strategy, portraying political opponents from their own ethnic group as traitors.

On the campaign trail, the main Bosniak leader, Bakir Izetbegovic, who is running for the Bosniak seat on the joint presidency against a candidate endorsed by an ideologically diverse alliance of 11 Bosniak and multi-ethnic parties, has repeatedly portrayed his nationalist party, SDA, as the only true bulwark against secessionism.

During a pre-election rally last week, his wife, Sebija Izetbegovic, a candidate for a legislative position, claimed their party’s Bosniak opponents would lead the country’s Muslims “to again be slaughtered, interned in concentration camps and dumped in mass graves” by their Serb and Croat compatriots.

The nationalist party of the minority Bosnian Croats, HDZ, has, in turn, threatened to demand the establishment of an exclusively-Croat ethnic region if Borjana Kristo, its candidate for the Croat seat in the tripartite presidency, loses to a nominally non-nationalist rival.

Such jockeying has created a cycle in which “elections are a periodic recalibration of oligarchy” because the West has “effectively given up on the country as being anything other than tribal.”

Bassuener insisted “the West has a potential constituency in Bosnia,” as evidenced by the rate of exodus from the country and persistently low election turnout.

But absent “a rethink and recalibration of (its) policy” for integration of the Western Balkans, which appears elusive amid right-wing turn in parts of Europe, most recently in Italy, the West could be “caught flat-footed” in Bosnia, he cautioned.

Recommended Stories

  • Putin speech: What time is it and what is he going to say about annexing Ukraine?

    Vladimir Putin is due to announce the annexation of four more areas of Ukraine following what have been branded 'sham' referendums.

  • EU Backs Initial Package to Tame Gas Crisis: Energy Update

    (Bloomberg) -- European Union energy ministers backed an initial package of measures to tame the gas crisis, including a power-demand reduction goal and a profit grab from energy companies.Most Read from BloombergMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandMeta to Cut Headcount for First Time, Slash Budgets Across TeamsTop Apple Executive Is Leaving After Making Crude Remarks in TikTok VideoStocks Plummet to 22-Month Low as Fed Hawks Circle: Markets WrapMarjorie Taylor Greene’s

  • Explainer-What is at stake in Bosnia's general election?

    Bosnia is holding presidential and parliamentary elections on Sunday amid its worst political crisis since the end of the 1992-95 war. Nearly 3.4 million people are eligible to vote for Serb, Croat and Bosniak members of the Balkan country's tripartite presidency as well as parliaments at the national, regional and cantonal levels. Bosnia is comprised of two autonomous regions, the Serb Republic and the Federation dominated by Bosniaks and Croats, linked by a weak central government.

  • Russian missile hit a business in Kryvyi Rih, causing significant destruction

    IRYNA BALACHUK - WEDNESDAY, 28 SEPTEMBER 2022, 23:21 A Russian Kh-59 missile hit a grain processing plant in Kryvyi Rih, in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, causing significant destruction. The consequences of the missile strike are currently being disposed of.

  • Fewer trips for China's Golden Week amid quarantine fears

    While China's top leaders commemorated revolutionary martyrs Friday, far fewer Chinese are expected to be traveling during the upcoming “Golden Week” National Day holidays amid rigid anti-COVID-19 restrictions and calls from health officials for people to stay put. China’s transport ministry estimates some 210 million trips will be made by road during the week-long holiday that begins Saturday — down 30% compared to the same time last year. China remains the only major country that has yet to reopen and continues to enforce strict case tracing, quarantines and mask wearing policies, along with rolling lockdowns affecting millions and the manipulation of health designations to prevent people traveling.

  • Bosnian Serb separatist leader blasts West, praises Russia

    SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Facing an election this weekend, Bosnian Serb separatist leader Milorad Dodik blasted the West and praised Vladimir Putin over his policies in the Balkans, boasting that he is a rare European politician who can meet with the Russian president anytime he wishes. Dodik’s comments made at a preelection rally late Tuesday in the Bosnian Serb semiautonomous region of Republika Srpska came after he met with Putin in Moscow earlier this month when he endorsed Russia's war in Ukraine. Dodik also met with Putin in June.

  • Maris Jr: Bonds, McGwire illegitimate, Judge to be HR king

    Roger Maris Jr. considers the home run feats of Barry Bonds, Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa to be illegitimate and says Aaron Judge should be recognized as the holder of the big league season standard if the New York Yankees slugger hits No. 62. “He should be revered for being the actual single-season home run champ,” Maris said after Judge hit his 61st on Wednesday night to match Roger Maris' record-setting total with the Yankees in 1961.

  • Former Tibet official latest to fall in China graft sweep

    A former vice governor of China’s sprawling Tibet region has been indicted on charges of accepting bribes, state media reported Friday. Zhang Yongze is the latest high-level former official to be indicted on graft charges just weeks before a major congress of the ruling Communist Party, whose leader Xi Jinping has made fighting corruption a signature issue. Zhang “took advantage of his former positions and power to seek benefits for others” in obtaining government contracts and obtaining promotions, for which he “illegally accepted a large amount of money and valuables in return,” the official Xinhua News Agency quoted the indictment as saying.

  • Split Jimmy Garoppolo-Trey Lance support 'must stop,' Steve Young says

    Steve Young is calling for an end to the Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance camps within the 49ers fanbase.

  • Kim Kardashian Is Launching a Home Accessories Collection

    From her shapewear brand SKIMS and beauty line SKKN, to her unexpected private equity firm and...

  • 'Everything is pointing to Russia': U.S., EU officials on edge over pipeline explosions

    U.S. officials downplayed the potential for immediate impacts from the leaks hobbling the two Nord Stream natural gas lines. But the incidents are adding to worries about winter.

  • Meghan Markle's 'Archetypes' podcast slated for big return, mourning period for the queen is over

    Meghan Markle's podcast, "Archetypes" has a return date. After taking four weeks off to mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the hit Spotify podcast will resume on Oct. 4.

  • 'Crown,' 'Interview With the Vampire' among TV highlights

    What’s fall got to do with the fall TV season? Summer had yet to roll up its Labor Day beach blanket when two major series, “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” and “House of the Dragon” arrived.

  • Survey finds more people in Russia support peace talks than hostilities

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - THURSDAY, 29 SEPTEMBER 2022, 18:03 Since mobilisation was announced, there has been a slight increase in the number of Russians who support the start of the negotiation process. Source: results of a survey by the Levada-Center Quote: "44% of respondents believe that military operations should be continued: 29% are 'definitely' sure of this, and 15% are 'somewhat' sure.

  • Kim Kardashian Is Officially Launching a Home Accessories Collection

    The monochromatic line drops on October 6

  • ‘Archetypes’ Is Coming Back! Meghan Markle’s Podcast Series Has an Official Return Date

    After taking a short hiatus in the wake of Queen Elizabeth’s passing, Meghan Markle’s podcast series, Archetypes, is making a grand return! Earlier this month, Spotify announced that Archetypes would be taking a small break out of respect for the queen’s passing. The streaming platform updated the “About” section on the show’s official page, which reads: “New episodes of Archetypes will be paused during the official mourning period for Her Majesty The Queen Elizabeth II.” Now that the official m

  • College Football News predicts comfortable Michigan win over Iowa in low-scoring affair

    College Football News' Pete Fiutak is predicting that Michigan will snap its losing streak at Kinnick Stadium in a defensive struggle.

  • U.S. charges Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska with violating sanctions

    U.S. prosecutors on Thursday unveiled criminal charges accusing the Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska of violating sanctions imposed after Russia invaded Ukraine. Deripaska, the 54-year-old founder of aluminum giant Rusal, was among two dozen Russian oligarchs and government officials blacklisted by Washington in 2018 in reaction to Russia's alleged meddling in the 2016 U.S. election to help Donald Trump become president.

  • Former Hong Kong lawmaker sentenced to 3 1/2 years in jail

    Former Hong Kong lawmaker and pro-democracy activist Ted Hui was sentenced to 3 1/2 years in jail for criminal contempt after he skipped bail and fled overseas, missing trial for cases against him. Hui was facing charges for his role in an anti-government protest in 2019 when he left Hong Kong in December 2020. Hui was granted approval to leave.

  • Analysis-Russia's Ukraine gas transit sanction threat a fresh blow for Europe

    LONDON (Reuters) -If Moscow carries out a threat to sanction Ukrainian energy firm Naftogaz, one of the last functioning Russian gas supply routes to Europe could be shut, exacerbating the energy crisis just as the crucial winter heating season begins. Naftogaz initiated a new arbitration proceeding against Gazprom earlier this month, saying the Russian company has not paid transit fees for sending its gas to Europe via pipelines that cross Ukraine. Gazprom this week rejected all the claims, adding that Russia may introduce sanctions against Naftogaz in the case that it further pursues the matter.