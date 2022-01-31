Bosnian embraces 'Viking' lifestyle after binge-watching TV series
With his thick grey beard, plaited hair and an arsenal of medieval weapons, Bosnia's "first Viking" relaxes by hurling axes in the attic of his stone cottage. Over the past five years, Stipe Pleic has undergone a steady transformation from builder to Nordic warrior in homage to the popular television show "Vikings". The metamorphosis began after Pleic returned home to Tomislavgrad in southern Bosnia after years working on construction sites in Germany.