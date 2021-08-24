Bosnian gang member reaches plea bargain on several charge; home-invasion related charges remain

Aug. 24—A Bosnian gang member agreed this week to a plea bargain that keeps him at Valley Street jail for at least nine months, short-circuiting a trial that had been scheduled for Monday.

Manchester resident Armin Elezovic, 23, still faces a host of assault, robbery and burglary charges related to the invasion of a marijuana dealer's home last summer. The home invasion led to the death of one of the four home invaders.

In June, a Hillsborough County grand jury named Elezovic, a marijuana dealer himself, as one of the four home invaders. Court papers have identified him a member of the OTB (Only the Bosnians) gang.

He pleaded guilty on Monday to several charges:

* A felony charge issued in September 2020 of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

* A felony charge issued in July 2019 of second degree assault known as the Barbershop Assault before the victim was scheduled to testify in a trial.

* A misdemeanor charge from 2019 of resisting arrest.

Shaylen Roberts, the assistant Hillsborough County attorney who handled the prosecution, said her office will work diligently for a just outcome in the home invasion case.

The plea deal calls for Elezovic to serve his 3-year sentence at Valley Street jail, an unusual sentence because most incarcerations that exceed a year are served at New Hampshire State Prison.

Prosecutors said Elezovic has already spent more than a year at Valley Street jail awaiting trial. If he is eligible for good time credit, he can be released as soon as nine months. Without good time, he will be in jail for a year and nine months.

Elezovic is the only one to be charged so far in the invasion of the Central Street home of Isaiah Rivera-Perez home last summer. Rivera-Perez shot and killed one of the four, Jaden Connor, who was 17 at the time, as he fled the home.

Rivera-Perez has claimed self-defense, and a judge has believed his claim strong enough that he allowed Rivera-Perez to be bailed before trial, a rarity in a murder case.

Authorities have not publicly identified the other two involved in the home invasion or even said whether they know their identities.

Roberts hailed the plea bargain reached on Monday.

"The Hillsborough County Attorney's Office appreciates the work of the Manchester Police Department in their investigation of these cases and our ongoing collaboration in coming to a successful resolution," she said.