These Bosnian refugees came to Charlotte 20 years ago. Why doesn’t it feel like home?





When Almedina Suljicic Ijaz had her son a year ago, sadness almost overcame her joy.

In that moment, she couldn’t help but think of the mothers in Srebrenica, a small town in Ijaz’s home country of Bosnia in eastern Europe. In 1995, 8,000 people, mostly men and young boys, were killed there in just a few days.

And as she was holding her own son, she felt a mixture of anger and grief, realizing she couldn’t even imagine the suffering those mothers endured.

“My heroes are those women who cry on the graves of their sons yearly, every day I’m sure for some of them,” she said. “What do you have to look forward to if you don’t have your children?”

She looks away, and her eyes tear up. The Srebrenica massacre was 24 years ago, but it’s still not easy to talk about.

She loved Bosnia, but like so many others, she had to leave due to the lack of opportunity. She and other Bosnian refugees have tried to reconcile these memories while making Charlotte their home, and now that Bosnia seems to be regressing to an all-too-familiar situation, they wonder if they have a home anywhere.

Coming to North Carolina

Refugee resettlement is mostly random, according to the Carolinas Refugee Resettlement Agency. If a refugee already has a family member in the United States, they typically reunite with them. Some Bosnians came to the U.S. before the war started and helped communities grow where they lived.

That’s the case with Mirsad Hadzikadic, who immigrated in the 1980s to attend college. He joined the faculty at UNC Charlotte, and as the war was starting, he helped refugees resettle here.

Most Bosnian refugees who settled in the U.S. went to St. Louis and larger cities like New York City and Chicago. Many of those who came to the South, however, ended up in North Carolina, which is now home to over 10,000 Bosnians, according to a 2017 proclamation from Gov. Roy Cooper.

Ijaz, now 28, had family in Charlotte, which she said made it easier for her family to move here in 2001.

She was young when the war started in 1992 and her memories are hazy. But she does recall a lot of sadness. Her family had to live in an abandoned house with bullet holes through the walls.

A warehouse in the small village of Kravica, Bosnia was the site of a round-up and massacre of about 1,300 men and boys. Bullet holes in the walls can still be seen. More

Bosnian families like Ijaz’s came to Charlotte hoping for better opportunities after tensions over independence for the multi-ethnic country eventually culminated in an ethnic cleansing regime perpetrated by Serb forces onto the Bosnian Muslim population. It lasted three years and killed an estimated 100,000 people and displaced another 2 million.

After the war ended, economic and political conditions in the country barely improved. The end of the war brought little to no government reform, and youth unemployment has remained so high that hundreds of thousands of people leave each year.

Holding on to culture

Immigrants, especially refugees, often struggle holding on to their culture once they come to the United States, said John Cox, director of UNC Charlotte’s Center for Holocaust, Genocide and Human Rights. He’s adding a chapter about Bosnia to his 2017 book about genocides in the 20th century.

“They can have an exaggerated sense of, we have to be 100% American if we’re going to make it here,” he said.

This is something the Bosnians interviewed for this story remember well. Despite this, they said they have tried to make Charlotte their home while keeping aspects of their Bosnian culture.