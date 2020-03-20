Bosnian region orders elderly, youngsters indoors over coronavirus

SARAJEVO, March 20 (Reuters) - Bosnia's autonomous Bosniak-Croat Federation on Friday banned people older than 65 and younger than 18 from leaving their homes in a bid to halt the spread of coronavirus, the civil protection service said.

Health authorities in the Balkan country have so far reported 83 cases of infection, two of them men in a grave condition.

The decision will stay in force until March 31, the service said, without giving further details.

Bosnia on Tuesday declared a nationwide state of emergency, after the Federation and the Serb Republic, its other autonomous half, separately declared emergency situations and introduced measures to limit transmission of the coronavirus. (Reporting by Maja Zuvela; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)