Bosnia's top court head, ex-spy chief detained in wiretapping affair

SARAJEVO (Reuters) - The head of Bosnia's state court and the former head of the spy agency are to be remanded in custody for one month over alleged wiretapping of the court's judges and investigators, a judge ruled on Thursday.

Ranko Debevec, president of Bosnia-Herzegovina court, and Osman Mehmedagic, former head of the intelligence agency OSA/OBA, were arrested on Monday for suspected abuse of office and other criminal acts.

Chief state prosecutor Milanko Kajganic has said the duo has been accused of agreeing to wiretap state court's judges and prosecution investigators working on several cases in 2020.

The detention until Jan. 18, unless the court issues a new ruling, was ordered because of a risk the duo may destroy evidence or influence witnesses, the court said in a statement.

The High Judicial and Prosecutorial Council has suspended Debevec and appointed Judge Minka Kreho as his temporary replacement.

An earlier disciplinary investigation into Debevec's behaviour, which had been seen as damaging the reputation of his office, has been dismissed.

Mehmedagic was sanctioned by the United States for allegedly having misused the state-owned telecommunications company to benefit a political party and collaborating with criminal networks for personal and party enrichment.

The European Union, which Bosnia aspires to join, has outlined judiciary reform as the top priority for the Balkan country, citing political influence and corruption in that institution.

(Reporting by Daria Sito-Sucic; Editing by Richard Chang)