New boss at AtlantiCare Healthcare started his career with a pizza shop

EGG HARBOR TWP. – An Atlantic County businessman, who launched his career with a small pizza shop, has been named the top executive at a South Jersey health system.

Michael Charlton will oversee a five-county operation as president and CEO of AtlantiCare Healthcare System.

He is a former board chair at the health system, which operates AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center at locations in Pomona and Atlantic City.

The AtlantiCare network, with some 6,000 staff and providers at more than 100 sites, also includes ambulatory services, a physicians’ group, charitable foundation and an accountable care organization.

Michael Charlton, new boss at AtlantiCare, has business background

Charlton succeeds Lori Herndon, who retired in June after 40 years with AtlantiCare. He has served as interim president and CEO since Herndon’s departure.

Charlton “knows AtlantiCare, our team, the communities we serve, and the dynamic healthcare landscape,” David Goddard, current board chair, said in a statement.

“I was born here, my roots are here,” Charlton said in a statement noting the health system’s “125-year legacy of distinction.”

AtlantiCare, which announced his appointment on Oct. 3, has described Charlton as “a highly experienced and successful healthcare thought leader and entrepreneur.”

Charlton built a career in hospitality while becoming more involved with hospitals.

The future executive bought a 30-seat pizzeria in Galloway in 1992, when he was 23.

Charlton opened a 360-seat restaurant, Gourmet Italian Cuisine in Galloway, in 1998, when he also founded ICON Construction and Development.

An umbrella firm, ICON Hospitality, also oversees Gourmet Liquors, Luscious & Sweet Bakery, and The Carriage House, a wedding and event venue. All of those businesses are in Galloway.

Charlton will continue as chairman of an advisory board at ICON Hospitality, according to an AtlantiCare representative.

Charlton has been on AtlantiCare’s board since 2009, and served as board chair from 2017 until earlier this year.

He holds degrees in healthcare administration from the University of Louisville and healthcare leadership from Brown University.

He was a trustee of the American Hospital Association and still serves on a national committee focused on healthcare employment.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter for the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal. Email: Jwalsh@cpsj.com.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Michael Charlton, new boss at AtlantiCare, founded ICON Hospitality