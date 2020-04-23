BOSS Capital Partners Raises Follow on Series Seed Funding for Amarki's Growth Initiatives

SAN DIEGO, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BOSS Capital Partners is excited to announce that it has successfully raised additional Series Seed funds for Amarki. To date, Amarki has raised over $5,000,000 from investors, including the National Association of Realtor's investment accelerator REACH. The funds will be used to support Amarki's sales and marketing initiatives.

The new investment round will enable Amarki to further capitalize on its position as a leader in the Real Estate® software industry. The funding will drive enhancements to Amarki's ability to onboard and support new clients. In addition, Amarki will utilize the funds to create new product features that allow real estate marketing at scale for all.

"We believe Amarki's focus on marketing automation efficiencies for every agent and broker ensures it is well positioned to capitalize on the current market conditions. Amarki is the perfect solution to help agents and brokers run lean operations while providing best-in class marketing capabilities." Gregory Shepard – CEO & Founding Partner, BOSS Capital Partners.

About the Company

Amarki is a real estate marketing platform that helps brokers provide their agents with a quick way to execute expert level marketing in minutes. The Amarki platform leverages marketing automation technology which helps agents spend more time selling and less time on marketing, while ensuring they stay within the brand guidelines of their brokerage. Amarki's ability to provide consistency across marketing platforms bridges the gap between saving time and ensuring a sustainable cadence of brand integrity.

About BOSS Capital Partners

BOSS Capital Partners is dedicated to investing in technology businesses that need operational expertise and guidance to achieve capital efficient and rewarding outcomes. By utilizing the BOSS - Business Operations Support System, the BCP team assists portfolio companies with tactical challenges they face in product management, engineering, sales, marketing, pricing, legal, and finance. Consistently and efficiently applied, BOSS allows BCP to transform the day to day operations of portfolio companies and significantly increase the quality of potential exit outcomes.

