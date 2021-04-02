After boss dumped 90,000 oily pennies in driveway, Georgia man gets help from Coinstar

More than 90,000 greasy pennies dumped in a Georgia man’s driveway last month have been turned into cold hard cash, thanks to Coinstar.

Andreas Flaten had been waiting for his final paycheck after quitting his job at an Atlanta-area auto body shop in November, only to receive payment in the form of several thousand pennies — covered in oil.

Flaten said he suspects his ex-boss was behind the stunt and has spent the last few weeks soaking, scrubbing and cleaning the coins after stowing them a large wheelbarrow in his garage. He said he could only get through about $5 worth a night.

“It’s going to be hours upon hours ... to clean this money up so that it’s even able to be spent,” he told FOX 5 Atlanta in March. “I think that’s going to be a lot of work for money I’ve already worked for.”

That’s when Coinstar stepped in. The Washington-based coin-cashing company sent a transport truck to Flaten’s home, picked up the $915-worth of dirty pennies and rounded up the total to give him $1,000 cash, according to a news release.

“When we heard about Mr. Flaten’s penny problem, we were happy to offer our assistance,” Coinstar CEO Jim Gaherity said in a statement Thursday. “Coinstar has been in the coin business for 30 years and we process approximately 41 billion coins annually — so picking up 91,000 pennies was all in a day’s work.”

Coinstar said it would handle cleaning and processing the pennies before returning them to circulation.

The coin-cashing company also matched Flaten’s penny value and made a donation to two Atlanta-area animal charities.

