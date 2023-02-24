18 Tweets And Screenshots From People Who LOATHED Their Job Or Boss, And Sometimes Both

If you opened this post, then it's likely that you either hate your current place of employment (or management) and would like to relate to your fellow anti-workers; or, you're nosey and want see the mess. Either way, here are 18 people who really, really, really would rather work literally anywhere else:

1. This former HR employee who went out swinging:

On her last day, My HR lady printed out an excel list with everyone’s salary on it and left it in the printer tray. Absolute legend…. 07:58 PM - 14 Sep 2021

2. This person who will absolutely not be showing up to any of your early morning meetings:

last week somebody suggested 9 am to me as a meeting time and i laughed out loud. this is not the NAVY bitch. 9 am is still snug as a bug in a rug hours. please be serious. 05:34 AM - 24 Oct 2022

3. This person whose boss doesn't care whether or not they get frostbite:

4. This employee who was forced to stay an extra minute past working hours because they left a minute early the previous day:

once I left work at 5:29pm and came into an email the next day from my boss telling me I needed to take it off my lunch or stay til 5:31pm and that’s the moment my villain origin story began 10:48 AM - 20 Jan 2022

5. This person whose every problem could be solved with a raise:

I’ve got 99 problems and basically all of them could be solved by a salary increase 10:53 PM - 03 Jul 2020

6. This person who nailed how many workers are feeling under capitalism:

Anyone else stuck in this weird cycle where work is so exhausting that your hobbies feel like too much work so you don't do them then you go back to work upset that you didn't take time to do the things you like and rinse and repeat? 03:13 PM - 14 Jan 2020

7. This person whose skills make them worthy of a raise that they'll probably never get:

my boss makes 10 times the money i make and the only other difference between us is that i actually know how to use excel 05:31 PM - 18 Aug 2021

8. This person who described how we all feel when we're thrown off our daily to-do schedule:

I hate when ppl email back too quickly. i just ticked that off my todo list, now i gotta add this to the list again 04:45 PM - 12 Jul 2021

9. This person who is feuding with the office Betty:

office jobs are so funny because you’ll be 24 and your greatest enemy in the world is a 55 year old woman named betty from finance 03:43 PM - 29 Nov 2022

10. This person whose boss would prefer a late-night text to avoid potential conflict:

11. This person who had a taste of life and hates the idea of having to go back:

“can you explain this gap in your resume?” yeah, that was when i felt joy for the only time in my adult life 08:47 PM - 26 Jul 2021

12. This person whose boss is pretending that time off requests don't exist:

13. This person who, legend has it, is still spiraling to this day:

Thank you for your email. Unfortunately I put off doing the dishes for two days this week and my life has since spiraled wildly out of control, so I am unable to respond at this time 03:33 AM - 28 May 2022

14. This person whose vibe reflects how we're all feeling:

i bring a sort of “ we should all quit ” vibes to the workplace & the bosses don’t like that 05:42 PM - 11 Nov 2021

15. This person whose boss literally threw trash in their truck:

16. This person who went the extra mile and was rewarded with a measly 10 minutes extra for a single break:

17. This person whose job has employees on their feet so much that people feel the need to sit on the floor when they're tired — and are then punished for it:

18. And finally, this person who can endure whatever corporate has to throw at them: